Franciacorta bubbles from the Berlucchi maison “light up” Times Square in New York

Franciacorta from the Berlucchi Maison, where the famous Lombardy bubbles were born, led by the Ziliani family, “light up” Times Square in New York. In the past few days, once every hour, on the legendary billboard at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th streets, in one of the most famous and visited squares in the world, a film revolving around the theme of the idea and one of its symbols, “the light bulb”, dedicated to the limited edition of Franciacorta Berlucchi ’61 Extra Brut, was aired to tell the story of the creativity and intuition that marked a turning point in the history of an entire territory. This initiative underscores the growing importance of the Berlucchi brand on the world stage and comes on the heels of a 60% year-on-year growth in the U.S. Market.

“The Times Square campaign is more than just a spotlight: it is a celebration of Franciacorta’s rising reputation. With initiatives like this, we aim to spread Italian excellence to an ever-widening audience and chart an ever brighter path for Berlucchi and Franciacorta”, says Cristina Ziliani, vice president & corporate relations of the winery, which she leads with her brothers Arturo and Paolo, and created by their father Franco Ziliani, along with Guido Berlucchi.

