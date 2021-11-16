Frescobaldi has opened a “showroom” for some of the top Italian wines, in the heart of Bordeaux

The Frescobaldi Group is fielding an innovative project opening a “showroom” dedicated to several of the top Italian wines, in the heart of Bordeaux, capital of one of the largest French and world wine territories. The Frescobaldi Group is one of the most famous and historical Italian wine companies, which in 2022 will have an “address in Bordeaux”. It will host some of its most prestigious Estates, from Masseto and Ornellaia in Bolgheri, to Tenuta Luce and Castelgiocondo, in Montalcino, which will have their own showrooms in Bordeaux, capital of Gironde. These will be the first Italian wineries ever to make such an investment, “the aim is to strengthen their sales networks around the world, starting from the French stronghold of great wines”.

There is already a common thread that links these Estates to the world of Bordeaux. Masseto, in 2009, was the first Italian wine to be distributed through the “La Place de Bordeaux”. Ornellaia then followed in 2015. On the heels of their success, Tenuta Luce also entered the International distribution of Place de Bordeaux in 2019 and then Castelgiocondo Brunello in 2021. This choice, explained Lamberto Frescobaldi, at the helm of the Group, has brought steadily increasing results. The négociants boast a centuries-old history in sales of great wines on the International level. “Making high quality profile wines is not enough”, explained Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, CEO of the Frescobaldi Group and one of the most experienced and well-trained managers in the world, in the field of fine wines, “we need to be able to communicate this quality and then choose the ideal distribution system. Considering that the years on “Place de Bordeaux” were a first step, and examining the potential development of sales, it now seems logical for us to open a showroom in Bordeaux. Our goal is to strengthen our position by developing a deeper and more integrated collaboration with the Négociants, working no longer remotely, but rather in close contact with our partners”.

Patrick Lachapèle will be the director of the office in Bordeaux that will showcase Masseto, Ornellaia, Tenuta Luce and Castelgiocondo. He will be returning to France after 16 years in Asia, where he held the role of export manager of Asia-Pacific for Baron Philippe de Rothschild and, subsequently, he was Director of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America for Ornellaia and Tenuta Luce. Patrick Lachapèle will work alongside the commercial directors of the four Estates, which will continue to be managed individually.

