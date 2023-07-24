Frescobaldi invests in Oregon, in Domaine Roy & fils, a label in the Willamette Valley

Frescobaldi, a historic winemaking family of Tuscany, in wine since the 14th century, and today a galaxy rooted in the main territories of the Region - with Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Cervognano) and Gorgona, to which must be added Bolgheri's Ornellaia and Masseto estates, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino - after the purchase of the Collio-based Attems label back in 2001, it decided to invest in a decidedly more exotic and geographically distant territory, such as the Willamette Valley, in the heart of Oregon, a land of great Pinot Noirs and excellent Chardonnays.

Here, Frescobaldi has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Domaine Roy & fils, one of Oregon’s most prestigious producers, which will be finalized by July. Established in 2012 by Marc-André Roy, with Jared Etzel, continuing the work of their fathers who founded the Beaux Freres winery together in 1991, Domaine Roy & fils now has 40 acres (just over 16 hectares) under vine and in production, including Pinot Noir (14 hectares) and Chardonnay (2 hectares), organically farmed and divided into two vineyards: Iron Filbert in the Dundee Hills AVA appellation, not far from Portland, and Quartz Acorn, in the prestigious Yamhill-Carlton AVA appellation.

“At this point in our expansion we have taken the opportunity to acquire the wonderful Domaine Roy & fils estate in Oregon, one of the best regions in the world for growing Pinot Noir. Becoming part of this community is a dream come true”, comments Lamberto Frescobaldi, president Marchesi Frescobaldi. “I would like to thank on behalf of the Frescobaldi family Marc-André Roy for giving us this opportunity in Oregon to do what we do best, grow beautiful vineyards, produce wines and offer our customers iconic products”.

Marc-André Roy who will remain in Domaine Roy & fils as a member of the Board of Directors and as a minority shareholder, stressed how “important it was to continue the work started by my father, founder of Beaux-Freres, by creating Domaine Roy & fils in the Willamette Valley in Oregon, which is recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious areas in the production of Pinot Noir. We are honored and excited to welcome the Frescobaldi family as the new owners of Domaine Roy & fils. Their history in the wine world and their commitment to excellence are perfectly aligned with our vision and values. We believe that this partnership will maintain and elevate the prestige of Domaine Roy & fils even more”, Marc-André Roy concluded.

