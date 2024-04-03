Friuli Venezia Giulia’s wine industry says goodbye to one of its noble fathers: Marco Felluga, among the first to realize the quality potential of Collio, along with, albeit with different entrepreneurial paths, his brother Livio Felluga (who passed away in 2016, at the age of 102), has passed away. Marco Felluga, born in 1927, had founded his first winery, Marco Felluga, in Gradisca di Isonzo in 1956, and then acquired one of the territory’s most famous estates, Russiz Superiore, in 1967. And he had served two terms as president of the Consorzio Vini Collio.

