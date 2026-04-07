From Abruzzo to Hermitage: Chiara Pepe will head vineyard and winery at Domaine de La Chapelle

From one of the wineries which has made history and continues to drive the present of the Abruzzi wine, Emidio Pepe, to one of the undisputed symbols of the Rhône Valley, Domaine de La Chapelle, one jewel among the jewels of Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aîné of the Frey family, in the very famous Hermitage AOC: starting with the 2026 vintage, in fact, Chiara Pepe, 32 years old, enologist at Emidio Pepe, will lead the viticultural and winemaking operations of Domaine de La Chapelle. The first to report the news in recent days was the American magazine “Wine Spectator”. Chiara Pepe (who, among other things, has already been awarded, as “Best Young Enologidt” by the guide “I migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia” - “The Best 100 Italian Wines and Vinegrowers” 2026, edited by Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of the daily newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, and by James Suckling, one of the most influential wine critics internationally), will therefore divide her time between the family winery and this new French adventure.

“As soon as I was contacted, I was enthusiastic; then a strong sense of responsibility came”, comments Chiara Pepe herself in an official video on Instagram announcing the collaboration.

“When you walk through these vineyards, these parcels, you feel the great energy of this place flowing through you. I will put my sensitivity, my passion, and all my dedication at the service of these terroirs”. “La Chapelle is a place with a true soul, and Chiara Pepe has a deep connection with living nature and with handcrafted viticulture. Together, these elements bring that soul to life”, said Delphine Frey, who heads the company.

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