From cashmere to wine: arrives the label of Brunello Cucinelli, one of the most enlightened entrepreneurs

For someone called Brunello (even if Montalcino, in this case, has nothing to do with it), one might say, producing wine, sooner or later, was almost taken for granted. And so, as already reported by WineNews, it is ready to be presented the wine of Brunello Cucinelli, one of the Italian entrepreneurs considered among the most enlightened and authoritative and above that a very charismatic and multifaced character, divided between the luxury of his high-quality cashmere and constant inspiration to San Francesco, the saint of Assisi, who made poverty, by choice (he was the son of rich textile markets, ed), one of his founding traits. Brunello Cucinelli, one of the most ardent supporters of a new Humanism, is ready to present his wine, which was born in Solomeo, a small town a few kilometers from Perugia, where Cucinelli’s entrepreneurial adventure began, under the oenological direction of Riccardo Cotarella, one of the most successful Italian winemakers, president of Italian oenologists, and of the Union Internationale des Enologues. The presentation will take place on November 9 at the Istituto dei Ciechi in Milan, in a reserved event by invitation (there will also be WineNews). A wine to be discovered, and one that, as Cucinelli mentioned at a conference on the theme of “beauty” organised by the Consorzio Vini Valtellina, directed by Giacomo Mojoli, would not be considered for the market: “we make wine for donating it, I don’t know how such an uncertain economic activity can be made productive”, the entrepreneur said in response to a question from WineNews.

