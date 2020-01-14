From Cassa Depositi e Prestiti 10 million euro to support the growth of the Italian Wine Group

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti confirms its support for the growth and development of Italian excellence, supporting, with a 10 million euro loan, aimed at new investments for growth to be made in the production cellars, the Gruppo Italiano Vini, the largest wine group in Italy, which groups 15 cellars in 11 regions, for more than 1.600 hectares of vineyards in total, which in 2018 achieved a turnover of 388 million euros, 75% of which abroad, marketing wines with historic brands such as Nino Negri in Valtellina, Bolla e Santi in Veneto, Cavicchioli in Emilia, Re Manfredi in Basilicata, Castello Monaci in Salento and Tenuta Rapitalà in Sicily.

“We are very proud to have concluded this important transaction with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti - comments Roberta Corrà, General Manager of Gruppo Italiano Vini - as the authority of the institution confirms the credibility that Gruppo Italiano Vini has in the market. Our company has been innovating all its production sites for years, setting them on the search for sustainability: a value that the company recognizes not only as a market demand but as a fundamental process especially for those who work with raw materials provided by nature. Respecting the vineyard and its territory means investing for the future. Always in line with the concept of working for the territory - adds Roberta Corrà - we have expanded our presence in the hospitality sector by opening in June 2019 the Ristorante Taverna Re Manfredi in Matera nel Sasso Caveoso and, in the second half of 2019, the Bistrot Uno Due Tre - Vino Cucina Caffè in Prague where, in addition to the wines from our cellars, you can also taste typical Italian dishes. The great opening of Tenuta Preela, on the hills of Bardolino, is scheduled for the next Spring, where we will have a high-level accommodation facility and where we will be able to taste not only the typical products of the territory but also all our excellent wines”.

The operation is part of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti’s strategy of increasing its proximity to the territory, which, by supporting Giv, controlled by Cantine Riunite & Civ, an agricultural cooperative company that in 2018 achieved consolidated revenues of 612 million euro and associates a total of 1,600 members and 20 wineries between Emilia Romagna and Veneto, confirms its support for the growth of the agri-food sector, a sector considered a priority.

“Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will be able to provide Giv with valuable support to encourage and increase the processes of innovation, size growth and expansion on international markets that the cooperative group has already successfully launched in recent years and which have enabled it to strengthen its leadership in the Italian wine sector,” commented Giorgio Mercuri, president of Alleanza Cooperative Italiane - Agro-food sector.

For Nunzio Tartaglia, head of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Imprese, with this operation “Cassa Depositi e Prestiti strengthens its support for the world’s Made in Italy champions in a sector of primary importance for the country such as wine, in line with the provisions of the 2019-2021 Business Plan. The operation is of particular strategic importance as it also reinforces the collaboration path started with Alleanza Cooperative Italiane, which represents an entrepreneurial fabric of almost 40,000 cooperative enterprises”.

