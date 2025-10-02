From fashion trends to those in the wine glass, also great wines walk the catwalk in Milan

From color blocking to minimalism, from fringes to ruffles and flounces, from animal prints to sexy clothing, if Milan Fashion Week showcased the trends for the upcoming season, there is one trend that never seems to go out of style. It is the one that blends glamour and conviviality in Italy’s “temple” of shopping and lifestyle: the tradition of the world’s most renowned fashion and jewelry designers hosting prestigious Italian and international wine labels in their iconic boutiques during “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” 2025, the event signed by MonteNapoleone District, now in its edition No. 16, from October 6 to 12, which enlivens Milan’s Fashion Quadrilateral with signature tastings, haute cuisine, sensory journeys, and charitable initiatives, extending also to the city’s most prestigious restaurants and hotels, from Via Montenapoleone and Via Sant’Andrea to Via Verri, Via Santo Spirito, Via Gesù, Via Bagutta, and Via San Pietro all’Orto celebrating the union of two Italian excellences such as wine and fashion, symbols of made in Italy in the world.

“La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” 2025, sponsored by Confcommercio - Imprese per l’Italia and organized in collaboration with the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia, “Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco d’Alba” - International Alba White Truffle Fair, Ferrarelle Società Benefit, and others, transforms the fashion district into a vibrant kaleidoscope with “La Tela del Mosto” installations by designer Vincenzo Dascanio, inspired to freshly pressed must, featuring deep ruby and plum tones, matte magenta shades, and golden reflections, perfectly evocative of the intensity of fermentation and the hues of new wine. Casa Conte serves as the official lounge of “La Vendemmia” welcoming guests into its design apartment at Palazzo Melzi di Cusano, Via MonteNapoleone 18.

“La Vendemmia” has become an iconic event - explains Guglielmo Miani, president of MonteNapoleone District, the association which brings together over 120 global luxury brands and 5-star luxury hotels - it embodies the spirit of the district, where fashion and luxury merge with the culture of living. Combining shopping, food and wine excellence, and tourism in such a unique setting as the Fashion Quadrilateral means telling the story of Milan and made in Italy through its most authentic expressions, while strengthening the international positioning of a place increasingly recognized as a hub of experience, conviviality, and culture”.

The event kicks off on October 7th at Palazzo Bovara with the traditional “Italian Masters” charity auction, auctioned off by Christie’s Italia, featuring lots of rare and collectible bottles selected from the label heritage of Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia. Proceeds will support Dynamo City Camp, a Dynamo Camp project in Milan offering free recreational therapy programs to children with serious or chronic illnesses, neurodevelopmental disorders, or disabilities.

On October, 9th, boutiques transform with evocative settings to welcome guests for an exclusive shopping experience enhanced by a curated selection of national and international wine labels: if Barolo by Ceretto will be at Casa Conte, and Trentodoc by Altemasi (Gruppo Cavit) at Museo Bagatti Valsecchi, one goes, just to mention some of wine-fashio pairings, from Signorvino labels at Falconeri, Il Borro at Ferragamo “home”, Marchesi Frescobaldi at Panerai to Contadi Castaldi at Piquadro, from Masottina at Alice + Olivia to Leone De Castris at Gianvito Rossi, from Argiano at Chiara Boni to Umani Ronchi at Roger Vivier, from Benanti at Jil Sander to Ferrari at Missoni, from Villa Sandi at Elie Saab to Venica & Venica at Almini. Among hotels, Armani Bamboo Bar will host Lungarotti to Park Hyatt, which will welcome Tenuta Fonzone, and Portrait 10_11 will showcase Allegrini labels.

The sensory journey culminates on October 10th with “Solo per veri intenditori” - “Only for True Connoisseurs” wine tasting at the Four Seasons Hotel, featuring fine labels selected by the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia.

And, as always, “La Vendemmia” extends beyond the Fashion Quadrilateral with “Vendemmia Menus” offered at 20 of Milan’s top restaurants (fixed prices between 35 and 40 euros for lunch, 70 euros for dinner), providing a refined gastronomic experience with dishes designed to enhance pairings with selected wines, from 142 Restaurant, Acanto, A’Riccione Terrazza12 to Caruso Nuovo Bistrot, from Cova Montenapoleone to DaV Milano from Il Ristorante - Niko Romito to Isola - Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá, from It Maison Milano to La Cupola, from Mandarin Garden to Marchesi 1824, from Ristorante Berton to Terrazza PanEvo, and newcomers like Etereo at Finger’s Garden, from Gallia Lounge and Bar, Sachi Milano, and Sant Ambroeus.

And, after the Milanese week, “La Vendemmia” will move to the Langhe region to celebrate the Alba White Truffle and its perfect pairing with Alta Langa DOCG sparkling wines, the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the area’s longest-running event: on November, 22nd and 23rd, during the International Fair No. 95 (October, 11th - December, 8th), Roddi Castle will host a cooking class featuring the land’s most precious “jewel” following a truffle hunt with a “trifulao” and his loyal dog.

