From former hardcore queen to the face of wine: sexy ’90s icon Selen launches “Selengiovese”

The world of wine continues to fascinate numerous personalities from different worlds, but who decide to put their name and face by betting on one of the symbolic products of Made in Italy. This is also the case for Luce Caponegro, aka Selen, sexy icon of the 1990s, who presented the three labels of the “Selengiovese” project, already dubbed as the “wine of seduction”: these are a Sangiovese from Bertinoro, a white cuvee from chardonnay grapes and a Brut sparkling wine from Passerina grapes. Three proposals from as many native grape varieties for this new wine line, created by young Ravenna entrepreneur Giulio Petronici.

But now from adult films to the world of wine, the step is short and no longer new. From former hard-core actress Clara Morgane, pseudonym of Emmanuelle Aurélie Munos, who launched her own Champagne label a few years ago, together with the historic Reims maison Charles de Cazanove, to star Liza Del Sierra, there is no shortage of examples. Even earlier, to focus on wine in her second professional life was U.S. Natalie Oliveros, aka Savanna Samson, with “La Fiorita”, a Brunello di Montalcino label.

“Floral tributes, however gallant, are now démodé”, explained Luce Caponegro. “Today, even for us women, I believe there is no better gift than a good bottle of wine. It is a thought that encapsulates declarations of love, friendship and esteem. Because, by giving wine as a gift, one gives an emotion, a memory that one hopes will be immortal. Whether the recipient is a wife, mother, sister, lover, girlfriend, friend, colleague matters little. Gifting good wine to a woman always remains a gesture of great elegance”.

