From Lambrusco to Pinot Grigio: Cameron Diaz brings Italian wine to his private label Avaline

It is certainly no surprise that many celebrities, from sports to show business via film, are fascinated by the world of wine so much that they decided to turn what started as a passion into a real business. This was also done a few years ago by Cameron Diaz, one of the most famous and beloved U.S. actresses ever, who, in 2018, decided to prioritize the wine business through the Avaline line (a project WineNews has reported on in the past), carried out together with her partner, entrepreneur Katherine Power. A line of international and organic wines that relies on the experience of producers from various countries and embraces not only France, Greece, Spain, but also Italy.

The Avaline line includes, in fact, four wines produced in Italy, “new entries” for a wine journey from North to South: and, thus, the Pinot Grigio of Fidora, a Veneto-based company founded by Ferruccio Fidora that pioneered organic farming; the Italian Bianco, a white berry blend from Cantine Losito, a 60-hectare winery overlooking the Lands of Gargano, in Puglia; but there are also the reds, the latest additions to the Italian family, with the Sangiovese of Villa Geggiano, we are in the Chianti area, with its marvelous 16th-century property of the Bianchi Bandinelli family that became famous after being chosen as the location for Bertolucci’s film “Io ballo da sola” (and here cinema returns, pure chance? ).

And, finally, the Lambrusco of Cantine Puianello, a historic winery in Emilia fueled by the passion of 180 members whose grapes allow them to touch 1.5 million bottles produced. And it was precisely Lambrusco that was the protagonist of a toast, complete with a slice of cake, recently posted by Cameron Diaz on her Instagram profile with 11.8 million followers, to the notes of “That’s Amore”: a video that went viral and was also cited by the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini. The wines that are part of Cameron Diaz’s private label have in common, among other things, their being organic and “vegan-friendly”, but the actress also wanted to give ample space to transparency: in fact, on the website, you can find the list of ingredients present, the amount of calories and carbohydrates. And here, probably, we are already in the future.

