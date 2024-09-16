From Meryl Streep to Naomi Watts, Colin Farrel to Selena Gomez, VIP toasts with Franciacorta

From Meryl Streep to Jennifer Aniston, from Reese Witherspoon to Colin Farrel, from Selena Gomez to Steve Martin, from Ron Howard to Henry Winkler, from Joshua Jackson to Matt Bomer, via Robert Downey Jr, Naomi Watts and Sofia Vergara: these are just a few of the celebrities who toasted with Franciacorta, a symbol of Italian sparkling wine excellence, at the “Governors Gala”, the exclusive after-party dedicated to the award-winners and a parterre of protagonists of the international television industry, on the occasion of the Emmy Awards, the “Oscars” of American TV, one of the most prestigious events of the global television and film industry, of which the made-in-Italy bubbles were, for the fourth consecutive year, “Official Sparkling Wine”.

Franciacorta brought a touch of Italian excellence to the awards ceremony held yesterday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live on Abc and other international broadcasters, including Sky in Italy. With no less than 23 nominations, a huge favorite was “The Bear”, which managed to take home 11 awards with its second season, including those for best leading actor (Jeremy Allen White), best supporting actress (Liza Colón-Zayas) and best supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). There was also great success for the miniseries “Baby Reindeer”, which was voted best of the year and also saw winners for its two leads (Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning) and also Gadd for best screenplay. Other series winners on the night included “Shogun” (best drama series), and “Hacks” (best comedy series) whose leading lady Jean Smart, won the statuette for best actress.

This year Franciacorta was not only the protagonist with its wines, but introduced two important novelties that enhanced the link between Italian art, culture and gastronomy. The first was the presence of Miriam Leone, a well-known Italian actress, who participated as a special guest of Franciacorta at the Awards and main events. Her participation underscored the importance of promoting Italian excellence in international contexts, enhancing both the wine and film sectors.

Also, to complete the celebration of Italy, for the first time in the history of the Emmys an Italian chef cooked at the gala dinner. Augusto Pasini, chef of the Hill Colle restaurant in Erbusco, delighted guests with one of his creations - Potato gnocchi alla plancha, Franciacorta sauce and black truffle - a dish that pays homage to the territory through authentic flavors. Together with Pasini, three American celebrity chefs - Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson - cooked at the gala dinner, offering dishes paired with different types of Franciacorta.

“We are proud to have represented Italy once again at the Emmy Awards”, said Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium. “This year, with the presence of Miriam Leone and the participation of Augusto Pasini, we celebrated Italian excellence in all its forms: from wine to food to film and television”.

Finally, the Franciacorta Bar graced several official events leading up to the Emmy Awards, such as the “Creative Arts Emmy Awards”, celebrating the talent behind the scenes (set designers, costume designers, editors, animators and special effects artists), and the “Performer Nominees Celebration”, dedicated to the nominated actors and casts of the nominated TV series.

