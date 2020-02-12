From Prosecco to Montalcino the step is short: Bottega in the Brunello territory with “Domus Vitae”

From Prosecco, a sparkling wine that has marked the success of a territory and driven the growth of Italian wine in recent years, to Brunello di Montalcino, one of the most prestigious wines in the world, the step is short. At least it is for Sandro Bottega, at the helm of Bottega, one of the most widespread Italian wine brands at an international level (with products distributed in 140 countries around the world), who, from the Treviso hills, has put down roots in Montalcino, with the “Domus Vitae” winery, near the village of Camigliano. A large property (83 hectares of land, 70 of which are woodland and 13 vineyards). It is, actually, a long-term lease, destined to be transformed into a definitive purchase by Bottega. “Since I started my entrepreneurial activity in the world of wine”, Sandro Bottega explains to WineNews, “Montalcino has always been an important reference point. The conditions have been met to acquire a winery within the designation, and I have therefore decided to increasingly strengthen the link between my company and one of the symbolic territories of Italian enology. We chose “Domus Vitae”, an established reality located in the Camigliano area and surrounded by a large wooded area, because it creates a special and extremely favorable microclimate for the cultivation of vines”.

A concrete step in the territory, for Bottega, which already produces Brunello di Montalcino, like other great Tuscan wine denominations such as Bolgheri, Chianti and Chianti Classico.

On the other hand, explains the Venetian company, “Tuscan red wines represent the product category that has contributed most to the growth of Bottega Spa's turnover. More specifically, Brunello di Montalcino represents an important vehicle for the company's exports. In this regard, the most significant markets in terms of numbers have been: Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden”.

Copyright © 2000/2020