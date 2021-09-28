From Sangiovese to Bellone, all the biodiversity of Italian native grape varieties

From the best known and most widespread vines in Italy, standard-bearers of internationally renowned Denominations - from Sangiovese to Nebbiolo, from Barbera to Dolcetto, from Grignolino to Aglianico, from Greco to Fiano, from Falanghina to Nero d'Avola, from Carricante to Nerello Mascalese - to those saved from extinction thanks to the dedication and commitment of passionate vigneron in small terroirs - from Recantina to Spergola, from Malvasia di Schierano to Nascetta, from Timorasso to Ciliegiolo, from Canaiolo to Barsaglina, from Vermentino Nero to Bellone, from Olivella Nera to Biancolella, from Forastera to Ripoli, Fenile and Ginestra, from Mantonico to Magliocco, from Greco Nero to Nerello Cappuccio - and which together represent our wine-growing heritage that makes Italy and Italian wine unique in the world. These are the protagonists of “Autochtona”, the historic event, at its 18th edition, on October 18 and 19 in Bolzano, which narrates the biodiversity of Vigneto Italia with the largest tasting desk and masterclasses for wine lovers and professionals, dedicated to wines from native Italian grape varieties, to the stories and identities of companies that believe in the Italian wine heritage.

The “Autochtona” National Forum is a real “Tour of Italy”, glass in hand, thanks to the many wines made from the numerous indigenous grape varieties grown from North to South, demonstrating Italy's incredible biodiversity, and which are not always easy to find in wine shops or restaurants, unless you go directly to the production areas. Of the more than 600 varieties registered in the National Catalogue of Vines, almost all can be considered indigenous and in many cases belong not only to specific regions, but to specific areas or micro-zones within which they have found the ideal conditions to give unique traits in fragrances and flavors.

A few examples? Recantina, an ancient indigenous red grape variety from the Province of Treviso, which risked extinction with the arrival of phylloxera in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and has now been recovered thanks to the work of a number of winegrowers in the Colli Asolani and Montello in particular. Or Spergola, confused in the past with Sauvignon, is instead a historic white grape variety that found its home on the hills of Reggio Emilia in the 15th century and has been rediscovered with excellent results, especially in the sparkling version, both Charmat and Metodo Classico.

In Piedmont, indigenous grape varieties such as Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto and Grignolino produce wines with an ancient history and a radiant present, famous throughout the world. However, there are also varieties linked to very small territories in this region: this is the case of Malvasia di Schierano, an aromatic black Malvasia that gives rise to the wine of the same name in Castelnuovo Don Bosco, or Timorasso and Nascetta, native white grapes grown exclusively in the Tortona area or in Novello in the Langhe.

In Tuscany, the undisputed prince is, of course, Sangiovese, which will be present at Autochtona with samples from many of the main Denominations, but it is accompanied by many minor varieties that have been rediscovered over the years and made into wine on their own. This is the case with Ciliegiolo and Canaiolo, but also varieties that until a few years ago were thought to be lost, such as Barsaglina and Vermentino Nero, grown only on the coastal strip in the Province of Massa Carrara. Continuing the journey and remaining in Central Italy, at the Salon it will be possible to taste wines made from Bellone and Olivella Nera, two grape varieties particularly linked to the Lazio region, the first with ancient origins and numerous synonyms, including the curious Cacchione and Arciprete, while the second has often been compared to Sciascinoso from Campania, although the relationship is not so certain. Speaking of Campania, in addition to Aglianico, Greco, Fiano and Falanghina, well-known historical varieties, there will also be the opportunity to taste wines made from a series of lesser-known but valuable varieties, such as Biancolella and Forastera from Ischia or the rare Ripoli, Fenile and Ginestra from the Amalfi Coast. Remaining in Southern Italy, a treasure trove of innumerable grapes that produce wines of great character, Calabria will be home to Mantonico, Magliocco and Greco Nero, while Sicily, in addition to the famous Nero d'Avola, will be home to Carricante and the two Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Cappuccio, standard-bearers of Etna viticulture, which produces fascinating results at the foot of Europe's highest active volcano.

