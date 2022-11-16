From the US to Canada to the UK, November 17 is “Brunello Day”

From Montalcino to Canada, to Toronto, via the United Kingdom, to London, and to the United States, to New York and Los Angeles. Rooted in its territory by “birth”, vocated to the world on the market (exports touch 70% of the total and its business is 250 million euros a year), Brunello di Montalcino, at “Benvenuto Brunello” 2022, the longest preview of new vintages in Italy, organized by the Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino, moves from the Tuscan village to prepare for its international debut with “Brunello Day”, scheduled tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, at the same time in the “capitals” of the world and reference cities of the most important markets for the great red wine of Tuscany. In a format, in all likelihood, still destined to grow in the coming years.

New for 2022, the foreign day dedicated to the prince of Tuscan reds will include in each city two tasting sessions reserved for 180 journalists, sommeliers, distributors, importers and horeca and retail operators. The locations of the tastings are the Metropolitan Pavillon - The Level (in New York), The Liberty Grand-Renaissance Room (in Toronto), Mr. C Beverly Hills - Starlight Ballroom (in Los Angelses) and Church House - Dean’s Yard (in London). In the glasses, along with Brunello di Montalcino 2018 and Riserva 2017 also Rosso di Montalcino 2021 and references of the other two wines of the denomination: Moscadello and Sant’Antimo.

