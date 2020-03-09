From today Michelin-starred restaurants can also be booked with “TheFork”

Difficult, almost a contradiction, today, in full Coronavirus emergency, talk about booking restaurants. And yet on TheFork’s app and website, 4,000 of the 14,000 restaurants in the Michelin Guide can be identified and booked even more easily, thanks to the partnership between the famous “red guide” and TripAdvisor’s booking platform.

“From now, TheFork’s 29 million monthly visitors will be able to access the enriched content of the Michelin Guide directly on TheFork’s app and website,” explains a note, “by more easily identifying and booking TheFork’s partner restaurants. The Michelin Guide has also implemented TheFork’s booking solution on its online platform to allow users to book restaurants available on TheFork in just a few clicks.

As of today’s date of launch, TheFork allows you to find and book in Italy 455 restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2020; of which 2 restaurants with 3 Stars, 9 restaurants with 2 Stars, 80 restaurants with 1 Michelin Star, 335 restaurants with Dishes and 29 Bib Gourmands.

“We are delighted to offer you the more and more detailed information. From today, TheFork collects the unique selections and contents of the Michelin Guide, but also information about the menu, photos of the restaurants and the ratings and reviews of our community of passionate foodies. The contents of the Michelin Guide allow us to go one step further in our mission to connect the right customers and restaurants on every occasion. This partnership also enables us to promote the Michelin Guide’s historical know-how to a wide international audience, particularly the younger, which has been providing consumers with independent and reliable information about restaurants for 120 years, promoting the work of great chefs,” commented Bertrand Jelensperger, Senior Vice President of Tripadvisor Restaurants and CEO of TheFork.

