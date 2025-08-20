From wine to the sea with sustainability at center: Tasca d’Almerita and Palermo-Montecarlo regatt

Sustainability is key, both in the vineyard and in the water. Tasca d’Almerita, the driving force behind the SosStain project, one of the longest-standing sustainable models in the world of wine, has also been awarded the “Green Emblem”, an award for commitment to sustainability given by the prestigious and authoritative magazine “The Wine Advocate”. It is one of the companies that, under the leadership of Lucio Tasca first and then Alberto Tasca, has marked the “renaissance” of Sicilian wine. A passion for wine that goes hand in hand with a commitment to protecting the sea and the environment, culminating in the Palermo - Montecarlo n. 20, which started yesterday, August 19 (at 12 noon), from the waters of the Gulf of Mondello, in front of the historic headquarters of the Circolo della Vela Sicilia, and then crossed over 500 miles to the picturesque finish line under the Rocca Grimaldi, in the Principality of Monaco.

The trophy is awarded in memory of Count Giuseppe Tasca d’Almerita’s passion for sailing. Alberto’s grandfather was one of the founders of the Circolo della Vela Sicilia sailing club in 1933 (of which he was president from 1982 to 1990). The collaboration between Tasca d'Almerita and the regatta stems from a natural convergence of values: love for Sicily, respect for the landscape, and dedication to the protection of terrestrial and marine ecosystems. This bond is reflected in the Giuseppe Tasca d’Almerita Trophy, established by Count Giuseppe, a great sailing enthusiast, and awarded to the winner of the Line Honors, the first to cross the finish line in real time.

“We were born on land, but we live surrounded by the sea”, says Alberto Tasca, CEO of Tasca d’Almerita. “In Sicily, vineyards and the sea are elements of the same cultural landscape: both express biodiversity and beauty, but also the need for care and attention. Today, the Mediterranean Sea is one of the most threatened marine ecosystems in the world: according to the United Nations, although it represents less than 1% of the world’s oceans, it is home to over 10% of global marine biodiversity (around 17,000 marine species). However, it is increasingly exposed to environmental pressures. Climate change, resource exploitation, microplastics, and human impact are making it fragile. Protecting it means protecting our identity, just as cultivating the land sustainably means regenerating territories rather than consuming them. The Palermo-Montecarlo is much more than a regatta: it is a symbolic opportunity to reaffirm that the sea and the land must dialogue, not just coexist. As a Sicilian farm, we are proud to contribute to building this narrative of the Mediterranean as a place to be cherished, not just crossed.

Supporting the regatta is an integral part of the environmental and social vision of this historic winery, which is the promoter and co-founder of the Sostain Sicilia Foundation, which oversees a sustainability program for Sicilian viticulture based on scientific criteria, transparency, and continuous improvement. Through Sostain, Tasca d’Almerita adopts agronomic and oenological practices aimed at preserving biodiversity, reducing emissions, and regenerating the land.

Since 2023, Tasca d’Almerita has also been certified as a B Corp and Benefit Corporation, confirming its commitment to generating a positive impact on the environment, communities, and the future of agriculture.

