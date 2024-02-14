“Generosity”: that’s the character of Ornellaia 2021, which debuts on the market April 1

“Generosity”: this is the character of Ornellaia 2021, an icon of Bolgheri and of world wine, the result of a vintage of delicate balances, of water and sun, and of a “noble” land capable of giving the vines all its energy, joining that of the sea. To interpret it, the historic Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, the “jewel” of the Frescobaldi Group, called the renowned Italian artist Marinella Senatore, who worked on the theme through her language of choice, the collage, in the project “Vendemmia d’Artista”, among the most important and prestigious patronage initiatives in Italy and around the world, which, at edition No. 16, to date has donated more than $2.5 million to world culture to international cultural institutions. Debuting on the market, it will be April 1, and again this year in each case of 6 0.75-liter bottles, one is dressed with the special label signed by the artist.

The “Vendemmia d’Artista” project began with the 2006 vintage to support cultural projects. Each year an international artist is invited to interpret the character of the vintage by creating a series of works that personalize the bottles. At each edition, a series of large formats (Double Magnums, Imperials and a Salmanazar) embellished by the artist are auctioned at Sotheby’s. Proceeds have gone to support restorations and museums and, for the past six years, have been donated exclusively to the Solomon R.Guggenheim Foundation in support of the innovative “Mind’s Eye” program that provides access to art for people who are blind or visually impaired. Today, “Vendemmia d’Artista” is an internationally recognized project for its cultural and cross-cultural value.

A cuvée of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, the Bolgheri Rosso Superiore Doc Ornellaia expresses each year the spirit of the plots where it was born but each time it does so with its own personality. In keeping with this year’s character, Ornellaia 2021 embraces the taster with a magnificence of sensations. Persistent and vibrant, it carries with it a sensation of aromatic freshness and elegance that makes it an irresistible expression for enthusiasts and collectors.

The mild climate and the rainfall in the first part of the year 2021 allowed for the establishment of adequate water reserves in the soils of Tenuta dell'Ornellaia. Precious water returned to the vines during the hot summer months characterized by almost no rainfall.

“It is precisely the generosity of our soils, together with the precise work of the team in the vineyard, that has led to the harvest of a healthy grape with great quality potential”, explains Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, “and in honor of the nobility of this land, the character we have chosen for Ornellaia 2021 is the word “Generosity””. Marco Balsimelli, Ornellaia production director, also finds the character of the vintage in the glass: “Ornellaia 2021 is an extremely expressive and complex wine. Hints of Mediterranean scrub, juniper berries and classic blackcurrant scents are matched on the palate by a wine with important density and a fleshy tannic texture that fills the palate with precision, length and savoriness”.

