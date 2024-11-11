Gianna Nannini: “making wine is a serious thing, it means let the soul out, as well as in rock”

“Making wine is a serious thing, it means let the soul out, as well as in rock. I make wine because I was born in Tuscany, and I lived in its wonderful countryside when I was a girl, where farmers produced it. From them, I learned to make it, and, then, I continued to “breathe” it, and, therefore, to drink it, and the more I drank it, the more I wrote songs, therefore I decided to keep on drinking it (she jokes, ed). And today, I produce it with the same commitment I have when playing music”. Word by Gianna Nannini, a rock icon, and amongst the most popular Italian singers ever, at “Merano WineFestival” 2024. Where the rockstar, between a stop and another of the tour, sold out, “Sei nell’Anima. European Leg”, she wanted to be in-person, to receive “The WineHunter Stars” award as the best “Wine Producer”, wanted by “The WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher, and, mainly, to explain with her words what being also a winemaker at Certosa di Belriguardo means, her property in the beloved territory of Siena, in Tuscany, where her last “Wonderful creature” arises: La Rossa red wine, “a soul wine arriving to the soul” - she said to WineNews talking about wine and good cuisine, with an exceptional company at the table, together with entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti (awarded, as the best “Communicator”) - because this wine is not rock, but a meditation wine”.

A Supertuscan which Gianna Nannini produces, since some time ago, dedicated to one of the special women in her life, connected to the souvenirs of her childhood: a farmer with red hair working at Certosa, with a granddaughter with whom, as a child, she ran together playing in the fields, where the grandmother, “an almost magical person”, brought sheep and pigs. And, to whom, she dedicated also a song, “La lupa e le stelle”: "the narration she did, made me enter into a fresco of Sienese painting - underlines WineNews director Alessandro Regoli - with a farmer and a hay barn next to the vineyard, from which this wine comes, and which recalls the countryside of “The Allegory of Good and Bad Government” by great painter Ambrogio Lorenzetti, located in Siena’s Palazzo Pubblico, but in a “pop” version”.

In this way, Gianna Nannini, great artist and with a head open to the world, maintains strong ties with her roots, with her Certosa di Belriguardo property, 70 hectares (of which 8 hectares are made up of vineyards), in the hills of Monteriggioni, in Siena, “a land to which wine belongs since 700 years”, she recalled, very close to the city of “Palio”, where she born in “ Contrada dell’Oca”, and where, the rockstar-winemaker, the most mythical ever, produces her labels – as Baccano, “yes, that is a rock wine”, she wants to clarify – and she does it “passionately”, thanks also to friend-consultants such as the great enologist Renzo Cotarella (ceo Marchesi Antinori, ed), and Farinetti family (Oscar e Andrea), who, with 101 wines, distributes and narrates the 3,000 “La Rossa” bottles, a Merlot with the addition of Cabernet Sauvignon (but with a Tuscan soul, as it would be a very great Sangiovese, ed), arising from an only vineyard, “with the curiosity of a child/When the smoke of the fire increased/Beyond straw stacks and the summer”.

