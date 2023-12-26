Great exclusive and purpose-made wines, Michelin star cuisine and art: here is “Domus Artium Reserve

Wines of the highest value, famous or particular, historical or capable of telling a novelty, among those already on the market or produced from scratch, ad hoc, in purity or in blends, by two of the world’s most famous enologists, Riccardo Cotarella (who will follow Italy and Spain) and Michel Rolland (with a focus on France), passing through experts such as experts Antonio Galloni, Antonio “Tony” Sasa, Jane Anson, Gilles de Chambure and Jacques Garcia, an equal level of cuisine signed by multi-starred and celebrated chefs such as Yannik Alleno and Thomas Keller, and concerts, performances and celebrations of the arts in some of the world’s most beautiful and prestigious historic palaces and residences: this is the “Domus Artium Reserve” project, a private club (of which one becomes a member by invitation only) for those who love fine wine, and share a passion for artistic and cultural traditions dating back to the ancient Etruscans and the Roman Empire.

Members of this exclusive club, whose activities will start in early 2024, can enjoy the concerts and events of the “Domus Artium Reserve”, which is being launched with three Clubhouses and Residences of the Reserve: the Chateau du Champ de Bataille in France, Jacques Garcia Noto in Sicily, and the Vilon Palace in Palazzo Borghese in Rome.

“Designed to offer a small number of enthusiasts the privileges associated with owning their own vineyards and winery, members have the opportunity to produce and blend their own wines together with Reserve’s distinguished team of winemakers led by Michel Rolland and Riccardo Cotarella. Whether it is a classic Supertuscan or a Bordeaux blend, Reserve”, a note explains, “provides its members with the best Italian and French grapes sourced by our team of winemakers and produced in one of our state-of-the-art winemaking partners. Members will have the opportunity to consult with Reserve’s team of award-winning winemakers to create and blend their own wines with their personally designed labels. In addition to the Reserve’s focus on winemaking, the Reserve’s Clubhouses will serve as a gathering place where members can stay in the Reserve's luxurious accommodations and participate in “Domus Artium Reserve” concerts, exhibitions, dinners and gala events held throughout the year”.

From time to time, Reserve wine experts, writers, and critics will also lead tours of the world's most important wine regions, with an initial focus on France and Italy. These trips and tours will give personal access to wine estates and castles and the families who own them where daily public access is strictly limited. When planning their own Reserve-produced wines, members will have the opportunity to visit and stay at the Reserve Clubhouses, our Reserve lodging partners, and visit the winemaking partners.

