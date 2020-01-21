Great wines, truffles and more: Piedmont among the “7 best wine travel experiences 2020”

The great wines, from Barolo to Barbaresco, from Barbera to Nizza, from Gavi to Arneis, from the bubbles of Asti to those of the Alta Langa, just to mention a few, produced in cellars that are often over a hundred years old, His Majesty the white truffle, and from “tajarin” to beaten meat with a knife, from great cheeses to pastries that revolve around the small and precious fruit that is hazelnut. A unique gastronomic heritage that is intertwined with landscapes that mix the hills topped by castles where the history of Italy was made (with Turin being the capital) with the Alps, the rice fields with the great hazelnut groves. A magical mix that makes Piedmont one of the “7 best wine travel experiences 2020” for the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, whose Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe.

“Sip Nebbiolo and Hunt white truffles in Piedmont”, “Taste nebbiolo and look for white truffles in Piedmont”, the title of the article, which summarizes two of the most loved and sought after experiences by wine tourists in the Langhe UNESCO World Heritage Site, among the most important territories of Italy, and that Piedmont which is among the great wine tourism destinations of 2020, in a list of “Wine Enthusiast” dedicated to the great classics, as it includes Napa Valley in California, Champagne in France, Margaret River in Australia, Valle de Douro in Portugal, Mendoza in Argentina and Kruger National Park in Australia.

Copyright © 2000/2020