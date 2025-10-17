Harvest of Pusterla Vineyard, in Brescia, the greatest urban vineyard in Europe

Among the many grape harvests in Italy, some are truly unique due to the history of the places where they take place. One such example is the harvest at the Pusterla Vineyard, in the heart of Brescia, considered the largest urban vineyard in Europe. It is owned by Emanuele Rabotti, the vineyard owner, patron of Monte Rossa (and president of the Franciacorta Consortium). This is a special vineyard, where in recent days the ritual of harvesting the Invernenga grape has been celebrated, a late-ripening white grape variety grown using the pergola method. The vineyard has ancient roots: back in 1037, the Royal Monastery of Santa Giulia cultivated grapes on the slopes of Mount Cidneo. Its unique geographical position ensures sunlight exposure throughout the day and particularly favorable conditions for vine cultivation.

“The Pusterla Vineyard is a rare example of productive urban agriculture, with an extensive cultivation of only Invernenga grapes and a one-of-a-kind terroir. The medolo, where the vineyard lies, is characterized by limestone stratification, with marl and flint nodules. The soil’s composition and slope ensure excellent drainage, while afternoon breezes purify the air, and the exposure allows the grapes to be perfectly kissed by the sun”, explains a note.

From the harvested grapes, the Pusterla wine will be produced, “the wine of Brescia and its people” with a very limited production of between 5,000 and 6,000 bottles of a “still white wine, golden and fresh, with saline and almond-like notes, symbolizing a unique territory where the city meets the vineyard”.

“Year after year, the Pusterla harvest tells a story of time, experience, and passion - the ingredients that - as Emanuele Rabotti reminds us - define the art of winemaking. On the slopes of Brescia Castle, among vines which are nearly a century old”.

