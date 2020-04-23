He can “confirm or overturn” the success of the territory: Alessandro Borghese ambassador of Asti

Who knows if with his judgment, or rather his recipes, Alessandro Borghese, star of the TV chefs and for some time restaurateur in Milan (Alessandro Borghese Il Lusso Della Semplicità), will be able to “confirm or overturn”, to use his most famous quotations, the fate of the territory par excellence of the Italian sweet sparkling wine, that of Asti, and its wine cellars, UNESCO “cathedrals”. Certainly, it is a curious partnership, the one that was born between the Consortium of Asti and Moscato d’Asti and Alessandro Borghese, a successful chef, host of successful TV programs, music, and social fan, called the first “rock’n’social” chef in Italy, who has become the “ambassador” for all the activities of promotion and enhancement of the historic name of Piedmont. The activity will start on Sunday with a TV commercial and a press campaign in newspapers but will continue throughout the year on the social profiles of the Consortium and those of Alessandro Borghese, as well as on the web in general. Asti and Moscato d’Asti Docg will also be the protagonists of a series of themed episodes of the Kitchen Sound show that Alessandro Borghese is conducting on Sky channels. The chef will present the secrets and recipes of Asti and Moscato d’Asti docg’s home territory, bringing to Italian homes the scent of this unique land and UNESCO World Heritage Site in the name of “rural glam”, the marketing positioning that the agency has created for the denomination.

But if the wines protected by the Consortium of Asti and Moscato d’Asti docg visit the chef's broadcast, he will visit the territories of the denomination, thanks to the production of a social/digital format that will see Alessandro Borghese engaged in a trip to the lands of Asti and Moscato d’Asti docg, discovering the traditions, tastes, and personalities that have made the history of this territory of the Muscat grape and its unique wines.

In short, we’ll visit our consumers where they move and inform; even on Alexa with recipes and wine pairings told by Alessandro’s voice. So we’ll be back on TV at the end of the year, in view of the festivities.

Finally, the Borghese Ambassador will also be a protagonist in the events in the territory organized by the Consortium or to which the Consortium will adhere. The Consorzio dell’Asti e del Moscato d’Asti docg has entrusted the study of the strategy, creativity and planning of all the elements that will contribute to the launch and management of the activities platform of the HUB09 Agency in Turin. “With this operation, the Consortium is once again, as always, alongside the supply chain, with the decision to invest budget and resources - President Romano Dogliotti explains - for a medium and long term activity that we must look to with confidence, without divisions. Because only in this way, difficulties can be overcome. In a not easy moment like the one that our country and the whole world is going through - explain the Consorzio dell’Asti e del Moscato d'Asti docg - it is more imperative than ever to expand and strengthen communication, enhancement and promotion. In a community now marked by social sharing, immobility and silence do not pay.

We started from this concept and from the idea that the denomination should have the leadership in the wine field that it deserves and that it is recognized. In this sense, the collaboration with Alessandro Borghese, one of the most innovative, appreciated and popular Italian chefs, will be the ideal tool to send signals not only to all the players in the supply chain - from winemakers to producers, from cooperatives to bottlers to sparkling wine producers - who work every day to ensure the productivity of a strategic sector for the world of wine and the Italian economy, but also to the final consumers who will be reminded of how much Asti and Moscato d’Asti docg have been and still are close to them, as product characteristics, of course, but also an example of sociality and conviviality that we must protect as precious goods for the Italian and world communities, in short, a must of Made in Italy in the world to be enhanced and promoted”.

