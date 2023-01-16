History, art and traditions: the rediscovery of Pavese, which wins the award “Vinarius al territorio”

An area rich in history, art, and culinary traditions, in which there is also a thriving wine sector: Pavese - with its Doc and Docg wines from Oltrepò Pavese and Igp from the province of Pavia and the numerous wine tourism itineraries – which is a unique destination and all to be rediscovered, won the award “Vinarius al territorio” Edition n.9.

Every two years Vinarius - the Association of Italian Wine Cellars which brings together over 110 members representing a turnover of 50 million euros - selects an area with a strong wine-growing vocation, a significant agri-food basket but also great attention to the environmental sustainability issues, the valorization of traditions, history, and wine tourism hospitality. In the Pavia area, there are over 13,000 hectares of vineyards, 11,000 of which are registered under various denominations, which give life to quality wines, that are representative of the territory and the passion of its producers.

“The Pavese Territory is a true example of how the combination of wine and wine tourism can become the key to discovering a territory and its history, which is why we are not only happy to have awarded this prize - explains Andrea Terraneo, president of Vinarius - but also extremely honored to have conferred it inside the Senate building, demonstrating how the wine sector is increasingly at the center of the dialogue between institutions and exponents of a truly driving sector in Italy”.

“Receiving this prestigious award for the “know-how” of our territory - affirms Giovanni Merlino Extraordinary Commissioner of the Chamber of Commerce of Pavia - is a great honor and another reason to be proud is that it is awarded by companies that play a daily role of ambassadors of the territories, through the story of wine as a factor of attraction and hospitality. The credit goes to our producers and to all the companies involved in an agricultural, manufacturing, and commercial chain that sees its natural roots in Oltrepò Pavese. A great opportunity for local operators as well as associative and institutional subjects who have the responsibility of working together so that the quality of Oltrepò wines becomes a brand for the entire province of Pavia”.

Copyright © 2000/2023