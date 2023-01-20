History of wine: Leone de Castris, founded in 1665, enters the Unione Imprese Centenarie Italiane

There aren’t many Italian businesses overall that have had the ability to cross centuries and leave their own unique mark on history. However, wine, in particular, and agri-food in general, have a lot to offer in this regard, with companies capable of telling stories of centuries-old family dynasties or historical intuitions that have led to the success of entire territories. And now, in the Unione Imprese Centenarie Italiane, which brings together 43 historic names such as Marchesi Antinori, Luigi Cecchi e Figli, Marchesi Mazzei, Barone Ricasoli and Azienda Agricola Travignoli wineries, from Tuscany, Carpenè Malvolti, the “cradle” of Prosecco, in Veneto, and Casa Vinicola Apollonio, Cantine D’Alfonso del Sordo and Cantina Coppola in Puglia (as well as companies such as Marinella, famous ties producer from Naples, of Banca Sella, or Biscottificio Mattei from Prato, the cured meat producer Villani from Castelnuovo Rangone in Modena, or Mazzetti D’Altavilla distillery, from Altavilla Monferrato, to name just a few examples), enters also another historical wine name from Puglia, which is also an icon, in particular, of Italian rosés, with its famous “Five Roses”, the first rosé bottled in Italy (with a peculiar story), namely the Leone De Castris. Truly a historic cellar, founded in 1665.

Thus, under the leadership of Piernicola Leone de Castris, the famous winery from Puglia joins the association, based in Florence, which “works to safeguard and disseminate culture as a means of defending longevity, resilience and the intangible heritage that individual associated companies, in their respective realities and for over a hundred years, have been sharing”. A few dozen of companies, “prestigious names that carry the Made in Italy flag high and represent the sincerest expression of Italian entrepreneurial quality, they have over a century of experience in the production of goods and services, as enthusiasts of the complete cycle, as expressions of the tradition rooted in the territory of origin and in any case fueled by a continuous spirit of innovation”.

“We are honored and excited to join the Unione Imprese Centenarie Italiane, fully sharing the spirit and values. The quality of our wines is the result of over 350 years of commitment, respect for the territory, and passion for the product handed down to us by our predecessors, from generation to generation - says Piernicola Leone de Castris - since 1665, the mission is to enhance the native vines, bring the Salento terroir into the glass and make it known to the world, starting from our significant historical baggage of experience and mastery of winemakers, with an open and confident attitude to all that the innovative wine world has to offer”.

