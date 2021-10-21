Hong Kong, under the hammer of Gelardini & Romani Wine Auction the goodies of Tuscany and Piedmont

The Wine Auctions of Gelardini & Romani, a Roman auction house that has now permanently moved its core business to Hong Kong, have been a presidium of normality at a time when the second wave of the pandemic once again forced European governments to close bars and restaurants and limit travel. With normality more or less re-established, 591 lots will end up under the hammer of Gelardini & Romani Wine Auction, in the setting of “Ciak in the Kitchen” in Hong Kong, on October 24, with lots of France (from Bordeaux to Burgundy, with Château Margaux, Château Mouton-Rothschild, Henry Jayer Echezeaux and Cros Parantoux, Richebourg, La Tache from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Musigny Roumier and among the whites a selection of Puligny Monttrachet with several 1er Cru from Domaine Leflaive), but above all the best of Italian wine. In a selection that looks beyond the most sought-after labels by collectors, which are nonetheless present, bringing to the catalog real gems from territories and appellations more or less on the crest of the wave.

Moving on geographically, starting with Tuscany and its iconic wine, Brunello di Montalcino: the vertical of 12 bottles (2 for each vintage, from 2008 to 2013) by Biondi Santi - Tenuta Greppo, together with old vintages from the 1970s and 1980s by leading names such as Banfi (with the Poggio alle Mura Reserves), Col d’Orcia (with the Poggio al Vento Reserves), Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, Casanova di Neri, Argiano, Nardi and Il Poggione, as well as labels by small labels such as Talenti, Costanti, Cupano, Siro Pacenti and Gianni Brunelli, and a curiosity such as the 1985 “Prefillossero” by Lisini. Another area that has been on the crest of the wave for years now is Bolgheri, with many vintages of Sassicaia (Tenuta San Guido), Guado al Tasso (Antinori), Ornellaia and Masseto. From the Chianti Classico area, of particular note is the Riserva “Il Poggio” of Monsanto, with vintages such as 1968, 1990 and 1997, but also Le Pergole Torte, including the 1990 in magnum, and the Tignanello of the Antinori family, with vintages 1978 and 1979.

In Piedmont, in addition to the most sought-after Barolo on the secondary wine market, Giacomo Conterno’s Monfortino, with vintages such as 1941, 1964 and 1993, we also find many other Langhe labels, from Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo (such as Cannubi San Lorenzo Ravera and Brunate Le Coste), to those of Bartolo Mascarello, Burlotto, Pio Cesare, Bartolo Mascarello, Damilano and Domenico Clerico, and gems such as the unobtainable Barbera Sorì Vagnona by Gaja 1970. In addition to Tuscany and Piedmont, the rise of Etna continues, and it has quickly become Sicily’s top production area: under the hammer of Gelardini & Romani is Frank Cornelissen’s Magma Auction, Pietradolce’s Vigna Barbagalli, Tenute Bosco’s Vigna Vico, Benanti’s Rovittello and Tenuta di Fessina’s A'Puddare. And again, Valpolicella with Dal Forno’s Amarone, Abruzzo with Masciarelli and Emidio Pepe’s Montepulciano and Valentini’s Trebbiano, and Campania with Mastroberardino and Terra di Lavoro.

