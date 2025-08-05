Ian D’Agata Wine Academy comes to Italy, November 17th-20th, 2025

A three-day “journey” through 40 wines to explore Italian wine, starting from the basis: an overview of Italian grapes and wines (including clones, biotypes, native, non-native, and traditional grapes) and the concept of terroir, then a focus on northwestern wines (Piedmont, Liguria, Aosta Valley, Lombardy) and northeastern ones (Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, South Tyrol). On the second day, attention shifts to Central Italy (Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Umbria, Abruzzo, Marche, Lazio) and Southern Italy and the Islands (Sicily, Sardinia, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata), with a surprise tasting module. The third day concludes with a masterclass on Brunello di Montalcino and Rosso, including visits to local wineries: this is the roadmap for the upcoming European class of Ian D’Agata Wine Academy (Idwa) in Europe, held in Montalcino at Castiglion del Bosco. An advanced-level course scheduled for November 17–20, with classes held in the prestigious Private Members Cellar at the Castiglion del Bosco wine resort; like all Ian D’Agata Wine Academy programs, headed by the renowned critic and one of the foremost experts on Italian wine, the course features small class sizes (maximum 20 participants) “for personalized learning and a stimulating, cutting-edge experience that combines education, accommodation, and Italian culture”.

