If sustainable innovation is pink: how women are contributing to change the world of wine

How the perception of women managers in wineries and vineyards has evolved over the years, and how female sensitivity is contributing to innovation in the wine world in the name of sustainability: these are the central themes of the conference “In Vino Femina #3 - Donne alla guida del cambiamento: innovazione sostenibile in cantina” - “In Vino Femina #3 – Women Leading Change: Sustainable Innovation in the Winery”, promoted by Feemale – Fondazione Eni Enrico Mattei, scheduled for September 18th, in Milan. The event will feature some of the leading figures in Italian winemaking, including Raffaella Bologna (Braida), Chiara Lungarotti (Lungarotti), Cristina Ziliani (Berlucchi), Elena Fucci (Elena Fucci), Silvia Fonzone (Fonzone), Antonella Manuli (Fattoria La Maliosa), and Annalisa Zorzettig (Azienda Agricola Annalisa Zorzettig).

The first of two round tables, introduced by Linda Isola, head of the Feemale Project, will focus on how the perception of women managers in the winery and vineyard has changed over time. The second, moderated by journalist, sommelier, and wine educator Sara Missaglia, will feature producers sharing their experiences and discussing how female sensitivity is helping to innovate the wine sector. A guided tasting will follow. Admission is free upon registration.

The Feemale project was launched by Foundation Eni Enrico Mattei in 2022 with the aim of investing in equality and inclusion as fundamental values to improve people’s working lives. Among other initiatives aiming at promoting a culture of equality, a series of events is organized focusing on gender equality, inclusion, and work-life balance, designed to share success stories and reflect on opportunities for improvement in professional and social contexts.

