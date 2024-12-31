If union is strength: two made in Italy excellences together to promote the best of Italy

On the one hand, the wines of Valpolicella among the most prestigious denominations of Italian winemaking (from Amarone to Recioto, passing through Valpolicella, and Valpolicella Ripasso); on the other hand, Parmigiano Reggiano, among the most beloved and researched symbols of Italian agri-food sector: now, these two excellences come together in the “Quality Heritage of Europe” project (which will see them side by side for three years under the protection of the European Union), which is focused on the promotion and communication aiming to some high strategic value markets, i.e. Italy, France, and Germany. Activities will be funded with important community support, and thanks to this public contribution, particularly high-performance results in recipient countries can be achieved.

The partnership between Consorzio per la Tutela dei Vini Valpolicella and Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano will start in the first months of 2025: agency Zowart Creative Agency (identified in the last days through a bid which is worth 4.8 million euros) will deal with communication and promotion activities, and will take charge of public relations, press office, media monitoring, the participation to fairs and events, and the creation of unique experiences.

The “Quality Heritage of Europe” project aims to increase the awareness of European consumers about the quality of agri-food products by implementing, for example, Valpolicella and Parmigiano Reggiano, and promoting European PDO and PGI quality brands. Activities are different basing on countries: in Italy, events dedicated to wine and cheese, digital activities and Pr focusing on quality brands of the European Union; in Germany, the participation to ProWein, workshops and activities aiming to transmit the attention to sustainability; in France, the participation to Vinexpo, social media, and press events to position in the luxury market, and in gourmet market.

