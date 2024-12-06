Igt Toscana: only “Toscana” (and no more also “Toscano”) on the label, and green light to “Spumante”

Only “Toscana” (and no more also “Toscano”) on the label to valorize the geographical indication, and the territory even more, and the introduction of the “Spumante” category (both Metodo Classico and Charmat): these are the amendments to Igt Toscana procedural guideline, a geographical Indication narrating the great differences of grand duchy wines, with many amongst the most important labels of wine Italy, proposed by Consorzio Vino Toscana Igt, guided by Cesare Cecchi, which obtained the green light by Tuscany Region with the total approval of agricultural categories (Cia, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura), cooperatives (Lega Cooperative and Confcooperative), and enologist specialists (Assoenologi), and which, now, seek a rapid path to be definitely approved in national and European headquarters (Comitato Vini) as soon as possible, perhaps already by 2025 harvest. An important path, that undertaken by the Consortium, officially recognized by the ministry in 2023, and amongst the most significant in the Region, with even 1,594 members between wine producers, and vine growers, amongst the most representative of Tuscany, and a total certified production of almost 95.5 million Toscana Igt wine bottles, with an export share of even 69%.

“The procedure has been long and complex - affirms Cesare Cecchi, president of the Consortium - but, we finally did our first step in order to bring even more value on “Toscana Igt wine”. This denomination is claimed by almost 4,000 wine producers every year, and represents a very strong “brand”, that, as common heritage, interests all the region, and deserves to be valorized and protected. I thank all the people who collaborated in this demanding project, from the council to agricultural categories, and naturally to the president of Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani, and to vice president Stefania Saccardi, and her department of Agriculture, and to all regional officials who had an active role in the process”.

The great themes, as already said, are two: the amendment of the name “Toscano or Toscana” to the only implementation of term “Toscana”, and the introduction of “Spumante” category, both Metodo Classico produced with the refermentation in bottle, and Metodo Martinotti or Charmat with the fermentation in the autoclave. “The only term “Toscana” - explains president of Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani - will reinforce the identity, and the qualification of wine of the denomination, and at the same time, will help the consumer understand the geographical origin of wine correctly. Name “Toscana” has become a brand of great importance at every level over time, not only in the field of wine production, and it is exactly the name of the region to be recognized and considered both at a national and international level”.

The other high-impact amendment regards the introduction of “Spumante”, “Spumante di qualità”, and “Rosso frizzante” wines. In the last decades, within the field of Igt, next to the production of still wines, on the one hand, the production of sparkling wines has developed, on the other hand that of sparkling red wines coming from vineyards that are cultivable in Tuscany has evolved. “The introduction of sparkling wines inside the denominations, - says Stefania Saccardi, vicepresident and assessor of agri-food - considering the increase of the demand in the domestic market and in the international one, represents a significant boost to the growth of Tuscan wine companies which will have the opportunity to increase their production, and, at the same time, to diversify their range of products”.

“The amendment we fought for regards the change of the name, which was previously implemented in the procedural guideline “Toscano or Toscana” to only “Toscana” - affirms Stefano Campatelli, director of the Consortium- therefore, wine will refer to the only geographical term in order to reinforce the territoriality. Practically, this is the main common element to which Igt wines should aim because the types can be different and produced with different vineyards. Therefore, wide room to research and innovation, that, in the past, has donated famous wines that are appreciated all over the world to our Region. The innovation is the introduction of “Spumante” and “Spumante di qualità” categories, after all, already since many years, the production of this type found use in different areas of the Region, and, in this way, they will claim the name “Toscana” on the label. Moreover, the new procedural guideline – concludes Campatelli – foresees the amendment of some rules to shed more light, and to adapt to the rules of the last years”.

The positive opinion of the Region has already been transmitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, which will examine the practice, and define the writing of the text, and the transitive rules. Later, some of the rules will be examined, and definitely approved by EU Commission in Brussels.

