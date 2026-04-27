Auctioned by Bolaffi the “jewels” of Henri Jayer, Masseto, Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno

From a magnum of Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 1996 by Henri Jayer (with a starting bid of 15,000 euros) to two bottles of Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 2001, also by Henri Jayer (opening estimate 8,000 euros), from a vertical set of 12 bottles of Masseto from the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 vintages by Frescobaldi Group (gavel starting at 7,000 euros) to 5 magnums of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019 by Giacomo Conterno (6,500 euros), from two bottles of Echezeaux 1993 by Henri Jayer (5,000 euros) to a mathusalem (6 liters) of Pauillac 2000 by Château Latour (5,000 euros), up to a selection of 3 bottles by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, vintage 2018, of the Grand Crus La Tâche, Echezeaux and Romanée-St.-Vivant (4,700 euros). These are the “top lots” in the auction held by Bolaffi in the sale entitled “Vini Pregiati e Distillati” - “Fine Wines and Spirits”, scheduled for May 6th and 7th in live online format.

The first day will be dedicated to Italian wines, with Piedmont and Tuscany in the spotlight. From the land of Nebbiolo and Barbaresco, but not only, the already mentioned 5 magnums of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019 are joined by a double magnum of the same wine and vintage by Giacomo Conterno (starting bid 2,800 euros) and 4 bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 1993 (estimate 2,000 euros). There are also numerous offerings from Gaja: from 12 bottles of Barbaresco 1978 (900 euros) to 6 bottles of Barolo Sperss 1995 (900 euros), from six bottles of Barbaresco Sorì Tildin 1986 (750 euros) to six bottles of Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 1986 (750 euros). Among the lots from Bartolo Mascarello, 14 bottles of Barolo 1993 (2,000 euros), 8 bottles of Barolo 2016 (1,200 euros), as well as 3 magnums of artist-label Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello from the 2013, 2014 and 2015 vintages (1,000 euros) are noteworthy.

Tuscany “top lots” feature the Bolgheri Super Tuscans. From the aforementioned Masseto vertical to 6 bottles of Masseto 2000 (estimate 3,300 euros), from 5 bottles of Masseto 1998 (3,000 euros) to two magnums of Masseto, one from 2017 and one from 2021 (2,500 euros). Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido is also present with 10 bottles of Sassicaia 2010 (3,000 euros), 11 bottles of Sassicaia, 6 from the 2014 vintage and 5 from the 2016 vintage (2,700 euros), and a Sassicaia vertical comprising the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 vintages (2,000 euros). In the catalog, there are also Ornellaia by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, part of the Frescobaldi Group, with a 12-bottle “Collection” case: three bottles each from the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 vintages (2,000 euros). This is followed by the “Tuscan Selection” lot including 4 bottles: Masseto 1995, Guado al Tasso 1998 by Tenuta Guado al Tasso by Marchesi Antinori, Ornellaia 1999 and Sassicaia 1999 (900 euros).

Still within the Super Tuscan theme but outside the Bolgheri area, the Bolaffi auction also offers 6 bottles of Solaia Annata Diversa 2002 by Marchesi Antinori (900 euros), 12 bottles of Tignanello 2021, again by Marchesi Antinori (900 euros), and a mathusalem (6 liters) of Le Pergole Torte 2021 by Montevertine (1,600 euros). Turning to DOCG wines, the highest lots couldn’t exclude Brunello di Montalcino: from 3 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Greppo Riserva 1985 by Biondi-Santi (750 euros) to 6 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Riserva 1991 by Gianfranco Soldera (2,400 euros).

The second day is dedicated to French wines: from 3 bottles of Pauillac 2022 by Château Lafite Rothschild (900 euros) to a jeroboam (5 liters) of Pauillac 2000 by Château Latour (5,000 euros); from three bottles of Pauillac 2022 by Château Mouton Rothschild (1,100 euros) to a bottle of Pomerol 2014 by Le Pin (1,400 euros), from Bordeaux. From a bottle of Chambertin 2017 by Domaine Armand Rousseau (2,000 euros) to the selection of 3 bottles by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, vintage 2018, of La Tâche, Echezeaux and Romanée-St.-Vivant (4,700 euros), along with two bottles of Echezeaux 2014 by Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair (3,000 euros), from Burgundy, alongside the already mentioned labels (some virtually unobtainable) by Henri Jayer, including the “top lot” itself. Among the Champagnes, a bottle of Clos d’Ambonnay Blanc de Noirs 2002 by Krug (1,500 euros) and two bottles of Salon 2002 (1,300 euros), are particularly noteworthy.

Between France and Italy, space is also given to Spain, with a Vega Sicilia selection consisting of two bottles of Único 1981 and one bottle of Único Reserva Especial (starting bid 600 euros).

Yet, the absolute “top lot” is not a wine but a spirit, considered one of the finest whiskies ever bottled: a bottle of single malt Scotch whisky Bowmore Bouquet 1966-1994 by Samaroli, with an opening estimate of 25,000 - 30,000 euros. Rounding out the spirits selection, there are the Macallan Anniversary 25 Years Old 1965-1991 (2,200 euros) and the Japanese whisky Eight of Spades 2000-2008 by Ichiro (4,500 euros).

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