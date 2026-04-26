Wine, big players’ figures point to a challenging 2025. On top: Riunite & Civ (with Giv), Argea, IWB

Exports and sales on the Italian mass retail trade were both on a decline in 2025, as it was a challenging year of defensive spending for Italian wine. The vast majority of wineries reported declining or breakeven revenue, and there were very few exceptions. The WineNews trend analysis at the beginning of 2026 revealed the trend. It was also confirmed in a preview of the traditional balance sheet analysis by economic journalist Anna di Martino published recently by the newspaper, “Corriere della Sera”. Twenty-six wineries reported turnover above 100 million euros (totaling 5.9 billion euros, €3.7 billion euros comes from exports). 16 wineries on a decline and 11 instead are growing (though mostly only by a few decimal points). Topping the list is Cantine Riunite & CIV (led by Corrado Casoli, at 635.1 million euros (-6.1%),while Gruppo Italiano Vini - GIV led by Roberta Corrà, at 398 million euros (-4.7%), followed by the Argea Group, led by Massimo Romani, at 462 million euros (-0.5%) and Italian Wine Brands at 395.9 million euros (-1.5%). In fourth place, the Caviro Group, led by Giampaolo Bassetti, at 351.3 million euros (-8.8%), and at number 5, the first private and vertical company in the ranking, Marchesi Antinori, at 263 million euros, one of the very few growing, though just + 0.4%, compared to 2024.The president is Albiera Antinori, who leads it with her family, and CEO Renzo Cotarella.

The companies above 200 million euros are: Herita Marzotto Wines Estates; Cavit; La Marca Vini e Spumanti; Collis Veneto Wine Group (another exception, growing +0.3%); Fratelli Martini; Terre Cevico (+3.4%); Gruppo Mezzacorona (+0.3%); and Mack & Schühle Italia (+0.1%). Finally, completing the “over 100” list, are Zonin 1821, Tenute Piccini, Mionetto, Frescobaldi, Vivo Cantine, Schenk Italian Wineries, Cantine Ermes, Gruppo Lunelli, Villa Sandi, Cantina di Conegliano, Cadis 1898, Vignaioli Veneto Friulani, Serena Wines, and the new entry, Bottega.

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