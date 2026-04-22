Zonin 1821 requests Negotiated Crisis Settlement headed by new ceo Maurizio Rossetti

Zonin 1821, one of the most articulated and relevant wine groups in Italy wine industry, with vineyards and wineries located in the country most highly suited wine-growing regions - from Castel del Poggio (Piedmont) to Tenuta Bosco (Lombardy), from Zonin (Veneto) to Ca’ Bolani (Friuli), from Masseria Altemura (Puglia) to Feudo Principi di Butera (Sicily), from Rocca di Montemassi to Castello di Albola (Tuscany), with the international estates of Barboursville (Usa) and Dos Almas (Chile) completing the picture, and with over 50 million bottles produced and distribution in 140 countries worldwide - has decided to apply for access to Composizione Negoziata della Crisi - Negotiated Crisis Settlement (Cnc). This is an out-of-court instrument aimed at restoring a company economic and financial balance, which the company considers one of the most suitable tools for achieving its financial and operational objectives in an orderly manner and over the medium term, as it guarantees full business continuity in both production and commercial operations”. The Negotiated Crisis Settlement is one of the key elements of the turnaround plan being developed by the new Chief Executive Officer, Maurizio Rossetti, appointed by Zonin 1821.

A turnaround plan, Zonin 1821 explains in a statement, “which will necessarily involve a revision of the three-year commercial strategy, with an emphasis on revenue and margins by product and distribution channel, as well as the rationalization of part of the Group agricultural production structures, which together total 1,500 hectares. The Group, like the entire wine sector - still affirms Zonin 1821 - operates in a global scenario characterized by geopolitical uncertainty, climate volatility, the introduction of export tariffs, and changes in consumption patterns. In this context, a solid financial structure represents a key element in supporting market expansion strategies and in absorbing potential external shocks”.

A manager with proven experience in the financial and industrial fields, Maurizio Rossetti has already supported major national and international companies in turnaround and consolidation processes, both from an economic and strategic standpoint. His appointment is part of a broader strategic path aimed at relaunching the core business and strengthening commercial presence in Italy and international markets, where Zonin 1821 currently generates 84% of its revenues. “There are important opportunities to seize - declared Maurizio Rossetti - to do so, we must undertake a significant journey to relaunch a historic company rooted in the territory such as Zonin 1821. In the coming months, we will work on defining a three-year consolidation and development plan, primarily focused on financial rebalancing, but also on structurally improving operational performance”.

Copyright © 2000/2026