In Cortina, the countdown has started for the Alpine Ski World Championships, sprinkled with Prosecco

There won't be spectators, the pandemic doesn't allow it, but Cortina is getting ready, however, to welcome the white circus (athletes, journalists, technicians) for the Alpine Ski World Championships, held on the slopes of the Dolomites, from February 7th to 21st. A pity, for Italy, not to be able to live them fully, but there is no lack of reasons to follow the World Championships, with interest and attention, on the enthusiasm of the great results of the stars of the “pink avalanche”, Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone above all, hoping in a burst of pride of Christof Innerhofer and Dominik Paris. Certainly, there will be the bubbles of Prosecco Doc, sparkling partner of the Alpine Ski World Championships, which wanted to celebrate this partnership, all-Italian, with the project #ThrowbackThursday, a social media series on a weekly basis - every Thursday - that will allow reliving some of the most iconic moments in the history of the World Championships. An exciting journey that will unfold through rare archival images and the memories of some of the protagonists of those enterprises.

Gustav Thöni, Kristian Ghedina (Ambassador of Cortina 2021), Giorgio Rocca and Julia Mancuso: these are the four legends of international skiing who are taking part in the project, sharing anecdotes and personal memories and giving all fans unpublished insights into the races, to give the public back the adrenaline of those moments. Between the Winter Olympics in Sapporo in 1972 and the World Championships in Schladming in 2013, the four champions have collected 16 medals, writing an unforgettable page in the history of this sport.

The story is encapsulated in short and impactful video clips, which last just the time of the descent, with the aim of “conquering” the users, the right sprint to get loaded to the starting gate of Cortina 2021. On the channels of Prosecco Doc will be available, exclusively for the fan base, more in-depth and detailed content (long form). The project is declined in a complementary way on the official online channels of Cortina 2021 and Prosecco Doc, exploiting the entire digital ecosystem in a synergistic perspective between the two partners.

