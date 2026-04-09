In Europe, the theme of “health warning” returns in the labels of alcoholic drinks in Beca revision

“Sometimes they come back” to quote one of the most famous titles by the great writer Stephen King. And the saying also applies when looking at the first draft, published in recent days, of the guidelines of the new Beca (Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan) from the European Parliament Committee on Public Health, which urges the European Commission to present legislative proposals on health warnings on labels “without further delay”. This is an issue which seemed to have been settled, even after Ireland postponed the measure (from 2026 to 2028). In recent years, among much controversy, Ireland had broken ranks on this front. Instead, the topic is once again taking center stage and, as highlighted by Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), headed by Lamberto Frescobaldi, it risks reopening a debate that had already been resolved and unjustly penalizing a strategic sector of Made in Europe”.

“It is striking and worrying - underlines Frescobaldi - that there is a return to questioning a balance already achieved at the European level, deliberately ignoring both the vote expressed by the European Parliament just three years ago and the guidance of the United Nations Political Declaration on non-communicable diseases (at the end of 2025, which underscored the distinction between alcohol consumption and alcohol abuse, ed). This approach risks fueling an ideological and punitive stance, rather than one based on scientific evidence and on the distinction between abuse and responsible consumption. It is unacceptable - continued Frescobaldi - to keep intervening on issues which have already been clarified, diverting attention away from the real priorities of development and competitiveness of the European wine sector. We invite Members of the European Parliament and the European Commission to firmly correct this approach, avoiding measures that would indiscriminately strike a sector that is a symbol of Europe’s economy, culture, and sustainability”. According to Unione Italiana Vini, the debate is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

However, it is worth recalling that just over a year ago, on the same issue, the European Commission had presented a revision of the text that, according to Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) itself, was even more detrimental than previous versions. In it, to reduce alcohol consumption, the usual prescriptions were proposed: higher taxes, restrictions on communication and promotion, and so on. As a result, the debate on alcohol consumption and health remains extremely heated and continues to be central for a wine sector already grappling with global economic difficulties, climate change, and declining consumption, partly linked to growing health-conscious behaviors.

Copyright © 2000/2026