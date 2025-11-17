“Ireland will review labeling with “health warnings” in agreement with Italy and Eu partners”

“Today, my colleague Martin Heydon confirmed to me the Irish Government decision to move forward in agreement with Italy and other European partners to review the national legislation on alcoholic beverage labeling (“health warnings”), abandoning unilateral positions that Italy had contested. Another great victory in defense of our wine and production system”. This was written on Facebook by Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, expressing full satisfaction regarding one of the most recent and controversial proposals which also concerns wine, such as Ireland plan to apply “health warnings” labeling on all alcoholic beverages, whose measure was originally foreseen to come into effect in May 2026 but has now been postponed to 2028, a decision reaffirmed today by the Irish Agriculture Minister during the Agrifish Council, the meeting of EU Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers currently taking place in Brussels.

On the Agrifish table, of course, there is the European Commission proposal on the CAP post-2027 within the framework of the next long-term budget (2028-2034), with particular emphasis on direct income support for farmers and food security. But also the future “Omnibus” simplification package on food and feed safety, expected by the end of the year but which may be delayed further, is under discussion. Other topics include trade issues, from Ukraine to the Mercosur bloc (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil). On the fisheries front, Ministers will discuss fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean and Black Sea for the coming year.

“We live in uncertain times and need greater certainty - summarized Jacob Jensen, Denmark Agriculture Minister, who chairs the EU Council and the meeting - there is the war in Ukraine, there are tariff discussions with the United States. In this context, we as the European Union must also ensure greater security in terms of supply and food safety for our population”.

