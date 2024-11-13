In Italian cellars there are 42.3 million hectoliters of wine in stock until 2024, October, 31

The long harvest of 2024, in some Italian areas began at the end of July, and in other parts ended only in the last days, can now be defined concluded as a matter of fact. And, this is the occasion to make the first balance sheets: amongst these, that of the last report of “Cantina Italia”, published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture, drafted by Icqrf based on the data of the Telematic Register of Wine, and signaling how, until 2024, October, 31, in Italian wineries, 42.3 million hectoliters of wine were stored, +19.2% compared to 2024, September, 30, but -3.5% compared to 2023. This data is destined to increase, due to the fact that there are also 13.3 million of hectoliters of musts (-1.4% compared to 2023), and, mainly, 13.5 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+10.9%).

55.5% of stored wine is Dop, whilst 25.3% is Igp with varietal wines constitute barely 1.4% of the total, and the remaining 17.8% is represented by other general wines. The stocks of wines are very concentrated for Geographical Indication, which, in Italy, are 526: the first 20 denominations contribute to 59.6% of the total. 61.7% of Italian wine is stored in northern regions, mainly in Veneto, where 26.2% of national wine is present. Only Prosecco is worth 12.5% of all stocks with 4.2 million of hectoliters, followed by Igt Puglia (4.6% with 1.6 million of hectoliters), Igt Toscana (3.6% with 1.2 million of hectoliters), Igt Sicilia (3.3% with 1.1 million of hectoliters), Rubicone (3.2% with 1.1 million of hectoliters), Doc Delle Venezie (3.2% with 1.1 million of hectoliters), Igt Salento (3.1% with 1 million of hectoliters), Igt Terre Siciliane (2.9% with 1 million of hectoliters), Igt Veneto (2.8% with 958,633) e Chianti (2.7% with 925,448).

Considerable figures, which, excluding some commas, due to the fact that the report doesn’t consider the period of the harvest in the first days of November yet, can be considered actually definitive, and they will have to be compared taking into consideration also the final result of the real production of wine, in Italy, in 2024. The estimates, signed at the end of September, by Ismea, Assoenologi and Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), talk about a harvest with 41 million of hectoliters, +7% compared to 2023, one of the scarcest years ever, and, anyway, below the average of the last 5 years.

Copyright © 2000/2024