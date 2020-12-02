In the glass of Lebron James, the Amarone 2013 of Speri

Wine, always looking for ambassadors to bring it closer to young people, in all markets, can count on an exceptional testimonial, as effective as “unaware”: Lebron James. The brightest star in the NBA, who broke all records, leading the Lakers to the ring just a few months ago, for some years now he cultivated a genuine and “serious” passion for wine, born in Miami and grown in Los Angeles. A curiosity that has made him discover and appreciate not only the great crus of Bordeaux, but also the symbols of Italian wines. First of all, Sassicaia 1997, immortalized on a post with more than 260,000 likes on Instagram, the most followed social network by Millennials, but also by older ones, and certainly the most immediate and effective.

Lebron’s profile is one of the most followed in the world, with 74.6 million followers: to make a comparison, the New York Times has 11.3. An endless audience, unreachable for any other channel of communication. That’s why ending up on one of his stories is, in itself, news: it means, essentially, being seen by millions of people. It was a pleasure happened, just a few evenings ago, at the brand of Amarone della Valpolicella Speri, with a bottle of the 2013 vintage immortalized by Lebron James in front of the television, still to be uncorked... Arousing, without doubt, the curiosity of millions of fans. Just like what happened when the Lakers’ star glass was filled with Uccelliera’s Brunello di Montalcino, Quintarelli’s Amarone della Valpolicella and Emidio Pepe’s Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

