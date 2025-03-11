In the land of great reds, Alta Langa Docg is “Wine of the Year Piedmont Region” 2025

In the land of the great reds of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato, Alta Langa Docg, with its sparkling wines, is “Vino dell’Anno Regione Piemonte” 2025 - “Wine of the year Piedmont Region” 2025. A further recognition to a wine arisen by an innovation, first Italian Metodo Classico thought in the middle of the XIX century, and with a new course undertaken by the Consortium arisen in 2001 – and, which, today, headed by Mariacristina Castelletta, expresses 3.2 million of bottles (aiming to become 6 million by 2030, ed), all vintage, for 15% destined to world markets – arrived at “La Prima dell’Alta Langa”, in the last days, at Nuvola Lavazza, in Turin. Edition No. 7 of the event which saw over 20,000 toasts with 200 labels of “Alte Bollicine Piemontesi” in tasting, and thousands of experts accredited (in the next days, the video-explanation on WineNews).

“A plaudit to president Castelletta, and to director Paolo Rossino for their engagement, and to all the producers for courage which has something visionary - said the Councillor for Trade and Agriculture of Piedmont Region Paolo Bongioanni - today, Alta Langa represents the success of a challenge which began in 1992 with the first experimental hectares, crowned by Docg in 2002, and constantly growing because it aimed at the quality which is what markets ask to Piedmont. There are all the requirements because they give reason to the right waits of another great expansion for this extraordinary wine”.

“Alta Langa Docg is the most ancient Metodo Classico in Italy, arisen in Piedmont in the middle of the XIX century. Moreover, it is the only Piedmontese denomination entirely dedicated to Metodo Classico - recalled president of Consorzio Alta Langa Mariacristina Castelletta - result of a long experimentation which began in the Nineties. An ambitious path in which Piedmont Region played a central role supporting companies producing sparkling wines, and the first bold vine growers who believed in this challenge. Piedmontese foresight and pride guided the realization of a very high-quality Metodo Classico sparkling wine, capable of expressing the potentialities of a territory extending on three provinces, Asti, Cuneo e Alessandria, at its best, towards which the Consortium feels a strong responsibility. Alta Langa Docg has not been only a new wine: it has been a vision, a project, and, mainly, a won bet which makes us all appreciative and proud Piedmontese people. Today, more than ever, we can say that: Alta Langa Docg, Piedmontese pride”.

For a territory protected by a Consortium counting 85 sparkling wine producing companies, and 90 member vine growers, who cultivate 480 hectares of vineyards between the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, and Cuneo, two out of three with Pinot Nero, and the remaining part with Chardonnay, from which, a sparkling wine which, in few years, imposed at the peaks of the quality of Italian Metodo Classico arose, and which boasts a longstanding partnership with Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco d’Alba – International Fair of Alba White Truffle, of which it is main sponsor, and “Official Sparkling Wine”, and with Slow Food world, particularly with Banca del Vino, and the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, and, with the Consortium, which is, moreover, technical partner of The Regio Theater in Turin.

