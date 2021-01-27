In the short list of “The Pfv Prize” by Primum Familiae Vini the Giusto Manetti Battiloro

Primum Familiae Vini, the association founded in 1991 by Robert Drouhin (Maison Joseph Drouhin) and Miguel Torres (Torres) in order to unite under one roof the dynasties of worldwide wine, and which brings together 12 great family wineries, including Marchesi Antinori and Tenuta San Guido, has limited to five the number of companies in the running for “The Pfv Prize”, a prize of 100,000 euros to be assigned to a family-run business, operating in any business area, and that demonstrates its excellence in the fundamental areas according to the association, uniting in a symbolic fil rouge the dynasties of wine with those of craftsmanship from all over the world. In contention, there is also an Italian company, Giusto Manetti Battiloro, a family business for fifteen generations and producer of gold leaf in Florence since 1582. Matteo Manetti worked with Michelangelo at San Pietro in Rome at the end of the 16th century and created the gilded globe placed on the cathedral. In 1602, he restored the magnificent golden sphere above the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, which had been damaged by lightning. The exact same sphere on the Duomo was restored by Matteo’s descendants in 2002. Today it is a world leader in gold leaf production and its products adorn prestigious monuments in Paris, New York, London and Moscow.

To choose the best one, a jury of 12 members, one for each big family of wine, who will meet in February, for a final announcement to be made in March: Priscilla Incisa Della Rochetta for Tenuta San Guido, Alessia Antinori for Marchesi Antinori, Egon Müller for Germany’s Egon Müller Scharzhof, Prince Robert of Luxembourg for France’s Domaine Clarence Dillon, Marc Perrin representing Famille Perrin, from France, and again Paul Symington for Portugal’s Symington Family Estates, Frédéric Drouhin from Maison Joseph Drouhin, France, Miguel Torres Maczassek for Spain’s Familia Torres, Jean Frédéric Hugel for France’s Famille Hugel, Pablo Alvarez on behalf of Spain’s Vega Sicilia, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild representing France’s Baron Philippe de Rothschild, and Hubert de Billy of Champagne Pol Roger, France.

The other companies competing are Makhila Ainciart Bergara, a six-generation family business and manufacturer of fine handmade walking sticks in the Basque region of southwestern France since 1780. The family has made walking sticks for Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, Charlie Chaplin, and every French president of the Fifth Republic. Japan’s Chin Jukan Kiln, a manufacturer of Satsuma-yaki pottery fired in the Kagoshima kiln since 1876. Family members, originally from Korea, have been potters in Japan since 1623. Britain’s The Goring Hotel, the only luxury hotel in London still in the hands of the founding family. Opened in 1910 by Otto Goring, the hotel is run by the fourth generation and holds Her Majesty the Queen’s “Royal Warrant”. And the Belgian family business Maison Bernard, Europe's oldest violin making workshop, which makes and repairs violins, violas, cellos and bows for some of the world's greatest musicians, such as a 1723 Stradivarius.

“We at Primum Familiae Wines firmly believe that family businesses are the foundation of regional and national economies and that the best ones must demonstrate a deep commitment to sustainable development. Great family businesses, like the five selected in our Short List, personify social and environmental responsibility as well as the highest quality of products. These enduring values are particularly relevant in these turbulent times and during this devastating pandemic”, commented Matthieu Perrin, President Primum Familiae Vini.

