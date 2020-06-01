“In the USA, despite the difficulties, the prospects for Brunello di Montalcino are encouraging”

“Everyone, here in the USA, says that Brunello di Montalcino, among all the Italian red wines, is his favorite because, despite the difficulties of the moment, the prospects for Brunello in the American market are brilliant”. This is the word of Richard Parsons, one who knows the U.S. market as well as Brunello di Montalcino, since he is the former economic advisor of former U.S. President Barack Obama (who accompanied him on his vacation in Val d’Orcia and Montalcino together with his wife Michelle Obama), and already a leader of giants such as Time Warner and City Group, and winemaker, since 2000, of Brunello di Montalcino, with the winery “Il Palazzone”. A love born by chance, during a trip, and then transformed into a project of passion and enterprise.

“I came here because of the love I feel for Brunello, my favorite wine - says Parsons - but, after my arrival, I fell in love with the place in the same way as I did with the wine. I was lucky to have purchased a small property, “Il Palazzone”, which represents the best of the Tuscan countryside lifestyle”.

Here Parsons, who, over time, has put together 5 hectares of vineyards all registered with Brunello, produces 11,000 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino per year, and 10,000 bottles of Rosso di Montalcino, as Laura Gray, who looks after the estate on behalf of Parsons, explains. Half of these wines, by choice, are sold directly on the estate, and the rest around the world. Of which 1 out of 5 in the USA. A market that Richard Parsons knows well and which, net of the difficulties linked to the pandemic, enormous even in the States, has not ceased to desire the great Italian wine, starting with its great bishops, such as Brunello di Montalcino.

