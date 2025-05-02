In Venice, Zenato Academy launches “Ai Confini dell’Iconografia” with 13 artists from everywhere

Formal changes in today photography, the new aesthetics, and the new frontiers open to contemporary art through photographic works and videos of 13 artists coming from different nations: at Palazzo Corner Mocenigo, in Venice (May, 8th – June, 1st) Zenato Academy, laboratory of artistic study and experimentation founded in 2019 by Zenato, historical wine company of Lugana and Valpolicella – since ever, committed in sustainability, culture, and innovation – promotes the photographic show “Ai Confini dell’Iconografia” - “At the boundaries of Iconography”, with the support of the Municipality of Venice.

Artworks by Mexican artist Julia Carrillo, unveiled in preview at the last Vinitaly, in addition to the projects signed by Carola Allemandi, Jimena Croceri, Daniela Droz, Giacomo Erba, Jorge Garrido, Rachele Maistrello, Orecchie d’Asino, Dario Picariello, Enrico Smerilli, Pumipat Usapratumban, Anna Vezzosi, and Lu Yidan, realized, in the last years, for Zenato Academy. The show, curated by Luca Panaro, can be visited upon booking (writing to events@zenato.it).

