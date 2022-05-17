“International Wine Challenge 2022”: Italy, 13 “Gold Medals” and 814 wines awarded

Italian wines won 13 gold medals at the “International Wine Challenge 2022”, plus several Trophies, as follows: Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Marrucheto” 2017 by Banfi; Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Villa Gemma” 2017 by Masciarelli; Cannonau di Sardegna 2020 by Antonella Corda (Sardinian Red Trophy and Italian Red Trophy); Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2021 by Col Vetoraz (Prosecco Trophy); Vinsanto di Carmignano Riserva 2014 di Capezzana (Italian Sweet Trophy); Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2019 by Codice Citra for Tesco (Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Trophy and IWC Great Value Red under 8 Sterling pounds); Vernaccia di Oristano Riserva 2002 by Silvio Carta; Soave 2019 di San Brizio 2019; Pecorino Terre di Chieti “Volo” 2021 by Vignavolando; Cuvette 2016 by Villa Franciacorta; Cabernet Franc Riserva 2018 by Vigna Traverso; Vermouth Rossi by Tosti 1820 for Tesco and Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2020 by Villaia. It is the most influential International competition in the world, where thousands of wines from every corner of the world compete, from Spain to New Zealand, Georgia to India, judged by a panel of International experts. A total of Italian 814 wines were awarded - 144 “Silver Medals”, 267 “Bronze Medals” and 390 “Commendations” to be added to its 13 “Gold Medals”. France leads at the top, boasting 1.335 awarded wines, including 75 “Gold Medals”, followed by Spain, totaling 965 wines awarded and 47 “Gold Medals”. Considering just gold medals, Australia (54) and Portugal (43) did better than Italy, while South Africa received 13 fold medals, the same as Italy.

