“International Wine Challenge 2023”, 13 gold medals for Italy and 625 labels awarded

Brunello di Montalcino 2018 by La Togata, Pinot Bianco Piccozza 2021 by Nals Margreid, Emozione Brut 2019 by Villa Franciacorta (Italian Sparkling Trophy), Extra Blu Extra Brut 2018 by Villa Franciacorta, Vinsanto di Carmignano Riserva 2015 by Tenuta di Capezzana (Italian Sweet Trophy ), Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito Tordiruta 2019 by Terre Cortesi Moncaro, Castelverde 2022 by Conte Leopardi (Verdicchio Trophy and Italian White Trophy), Pecorino di Offida Collevecchio 2022 by Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Pecorino Trophy), Guerriero del Mare 2021 by Guerrieri (Biancame Trophy), Bianco di Ornella 2018 by Ornella Molon, Cabernet Franc Riserva 2019 by Vigna Traverso, Terre di Chieti Borgo Thaulero 2022 by Casal Thaulero, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2021 Pallium of San Floriano by Tenute Pieralisi: these are the 13 “Gold Medal” and the Italy of Wine Trophies at the “International Wine Challenge 2023”, one of the most influential competitions in the world, with over 6,000 competing labels from over 50 countries, tasted blind by international experts.

For Italy, there are a total of 625 labels awarded: to the 13 “Gold Medal” must be added 118 “Silver Medal”, 219 “Bronze Medal” and 275 “Commended”. France is once again on the podium, with 70 gold, 321 silver and 446 bronze medals. Australia is second (with 62 gold medals), while in third place is Portugal (49). However, there were many surprises this year, such as the Netherlands receiving its first silver medal and countries such as Egypt and Denmark receiving awards for the first time.

