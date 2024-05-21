“International Wine Challenge” 2024, 337 medals for Italian wines, from Piedmont to Campania

Vernaccia di Oristano Riserva 2006 from Silvio Carta, Vinsanto di Carmignano Capezzana Riserva 2015 from Tenuta di Capezzana, Soave Classico Foscarino 2021 from Inama, Aransat 2022 from Borgo Savaian from Stefano Bastianini, Lagrein Trentino Bottega Vinai 2021 from Cavit, Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2022 from Bisol1542 (owned by the Lunelli family), Taurasi Riserva La loggia del Cavaliere 2016 from Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, Pinot Grigio Friuli Colli Orientali 2023 from Aganis, Soave San Brizio 2022 from La Cappuccina, Paò 2022 from Casalfarneto, Berlucchi 61 Franciacorta Nature 2017 from Guido Berlucchi, Mon Satèn Brut 2019 and Bokè Brut 2019 both from Villa Franciacorta, Barolo Docg Luigi Bosca 2020 from Bosca and Colli di Luni Etichetta Nera 2023 from Cantine Lunae: here are Italy’s 15 gold medals at the prestigious “International Wine Challenge” in London, now in its “birthday” no. 40, and which assigned awards to producers from 38 countries around the world.

And while France, Australia and Spain, but also Italy, fifth overall with 337 medals overall, surpassed by Portugal in position No. 4, remained at the top of the medal table, the niche wine-producing countries, England, Georgia, Japan, Canada, Romania, Ukraine and India, saw an increase in the number of medals awarded. A sign of a changing world, so is, in its own way, the first gold medal for an Italian orange wine, Borgo Savaian’s Aransat 2022, which won both the “Italian White Trophy” and the new “Italian Skin Contact Trophy”, while the “Italian Red Trophy” went to Cavit’s Bottega Vinai Lagrein Trentino 2021.

