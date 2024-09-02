Into history with Trentodoc sparkling wines: Ferrari celebrates with Ferrari at F1 Italian GP

A day that has gone down in the history of Italian sport, because of how it arrived, and therefore under the banner of talent and perfect strategy, and because the beauty and the Italian genius went around the world, starting from a sacred place of motors, such as the Monza racetrack, where the history of speed was written. Between bubbles & motors, the one staged yesterday, in Monza, for Formula 1 was a weekend under the sign of Italianness with Ferrari's spectacular victory obtained with driver Charles Leclerc in front of a public full of joy for the long-awaited victory of the Cavallino.

It was a triumph that deserved a special epilogue, with the Ferrari F1 Italian Grand Prix Jeroboam, the bottle specially made to celebrate this historic event by Ferrari Trento, the symbolic winery of Trentodoc and Italian sparkling wine, and the official toast of Formula 1, whose design pays homage to the Italian flag, and which was featured in the celebrations of Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, the three drivers on the podium of Monza Grand Prix No. 95.

Bubbles, celebrations, but also solidarity, with a Ferrari F1 Italian Grand Prix Jeroboam signed by the three drivers on the podium, which will, in fact, be auctioned off for charity on the F1 Authentics platform in favor of Make-A-Wish International, a nonprofit organization founded in the United States that helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children.

