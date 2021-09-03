“Invest and stay liquid”: Amarone en primeur “La Collina dei Ciliegi”

“Invest and stay liquid” is the claim with which “La Collina dei Ciliegi” has recently launched its project at the en primeur sale of Amarone della Valpolicella. The project was created to confirm and enhance the wines at the top of the company’s quality pyramid, reserved for the “Club En Primeur”. The wine company is led by Massimo Gianolli, a financial entrepreneur, who, in 2005, achieved his dream of producing wine on the Estate in the hills of Erbin, in Valpantena (Verona), which his family has owned for 50 years. The project is actually a reinterpretation of the centuries-old commercial practice started in France between the Bordeaux winemakers and the négociant experts to market new vintages, and it has led to the sale of 47 barriques of “Ciliegio” - the equivalent of 14.100 bottles containing 0.75 liters each - to 53 investors (some are co-owned, ed.). It is a growing project, as the price of each barrique reached 18.300 euros. At the end of the bottle-aging period, the owners will be able to choose whether to collect the product or whether to leave it deposited in the cellar vault at a constant temperature and humidity level.

“At the beginning of our experience”, commented the owner of “La Collina dei Ciliegi”, Massimo Gianolli, the great majority of our investors were driven by passion, and by the pleasure of seeing a living product grow and progress. Today, the financial nature of the choice is also increasingly evident. The economic situation is definitely contributing to experimenting with unconventional investment formulas, and high quality wine promises high returns”.

