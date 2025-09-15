Italian Glamour and Toasts: Franciacorta Returns to the Spotlight at the Emmy Awards

Franciacorta has long chosen the path of speaking about itself in places of global popular culture, where media attention is intense and excellence meets entertainment, distinguishing itself as a wine region that knows how to transcend the confines of traditional winemaking narratives. Their choice, year after year, has continued to bear fruit. This year as well, as 2025 has brought a new milestone. For the fifth consecutive year, Franciacorta was the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the 77th edition of the “Emmy Awards”, the famous Oscars of TV, the most prestigious International event dedicated to television excellence, celebrated recently at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and broadcast live on CBS.

The evening crowned the top stars of the 2024-2025 television season, which included shows such as “Severance” (27 nominations), “The Penguin” (24), “The White Lotus”, and “The Studio” (23), as well as cult series, such as “The Last of Us”, “Andor”, “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building”. On stage, emotions and spectacle were as usual at the forefront. Ted Danson (famous television actor, known for “Cheers” and "The Good Place”), and Mary Steenburgen (Academy Award-winning actress in 1981 for "Melvin and Howard”), received the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. The voices of Lainey Wilson (American country singer) and Vince Gill (multiple Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter and musician) deeply moved the audience during the “In Memoriam” segment, the moment dedicated to remembering those from the entertainment world who passed away during the past year.

In the midst of lights, awards, and spotlights, the glass of Italian Franciacorta also shined brightly, as it accompanied the official moments, bringing the elegance of the Italian Metodo Classico to one of the most watched stages in the world. The journey did not end on Emmy night alone, though. On September 11th, the Consortium kicked off "Emmy Week” by hosting an exclusive dinner at Angelini Osteria in Los Angeles, a temple of Italian cuisine led by Chef Gino Angelini. Franciacorta was also featured at related events, such as the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Representing the spirit of Franciacorta, three International figures graced the red carpet. The Italian-American actress and creative Marta Pozzan, supermodel Shanina Shaik, and host and style icon Jeannie Mai. The three celebrities, as the Consortium emphasized, embody the style of Franciacorta and its connection to Italy. “Being the Official Sparkling Wine at the Emmy Awards”, Emanuele Rabotti, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, said, “confirms our commitment as Ambassadors of Italian excellence around the world”. And so, once again, amidst stars of the small screen and glamorous toasts, Franciacorta has consolidated its image as an Ambassador of Made in Italy, communicating its identity to the universal language of celebration, beauty, glamour, and taste.

