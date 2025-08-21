Italian sparkling wines and exports: -1% in value in May 2025 (€875.8 million), Prosecco up +1.2%

While Italian wine export data for May 2025 confirmed the trend seen in the first four months of the year, with a very slight decline in value (-0.82%) to €3.2 billion and a drop of -3.8% in volume to 852.3 million liters, even for Italian sparkling wines, the real stars of the record achieved in 2024, the scenario remains stable, with a -1% decline in value (it was -1.1% in the first four months) to €875.8 million, and a -0.9% decline in volume to 206 million liters, compared to the same period in 2024. As with still wines, it is not the United States that is showing worrying signs, considering that values are growing, but other historically solid European markets, primarily Germany and the United Kingdom. However, it is important to make a distinction in this decline: Prosecco DOP, worth €684.4 million, grew compared to the first five months of 2024 (+1.2%), although it slowed slightly compared to the four-month figure (+1.5%).

Overall, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, Italian sparkling wines performed well in the US, with a value of €241.6 million (€221.1 million from Prosecco), up 9.1%, although this represents a slowdown compared to last month (+12.5%). On the other hand, the UK figure is down, albeit with a slight recovery, to €134.5 million (-6%). Germany is down (-11.8%) to €51.4 million, overtaken by France at €59.7 million (+16.7%). And while Belgium is making progress (+4.7%), reaching close to 39 million, Russia, on the other hand, continues to plummet (-32.5% for a value of 34.8 million euros in the first five months of 2025).

Switzerland remains in positive territory at €31 million (+8%), while Austria is in negative territory (-3.8% to €23.1 million) and, unlike still wines (where the impact of the closure to US wines is clearly felt), Canada, which reaches €19.4 million (-5.4%). Negative signals, which are significant because they are in double digits, come from Sweden (-19.1% to €18.2 million) and also from Japan (-13.6%) at €12.9 million, but not from the Netherlands, which with €11.6 million is up +10.9% compared to the same period in 2024. There was slight growth (+0.4%) for Australia at €11.3 million, with the Eastern market not reporting good news from China (-9.9% to €4.3 million in export value) and South Korea (-1.8%) which stood at €2.2 million. Brazil, the “king” market of Mercosur, in which many place their hopes for growth, is still marginal for Italian sparkling wines but still growing (+7.8%) for a total value of €1.4 million.

Copyright © 2000/2025