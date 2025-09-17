Italian sparkling wines conquest “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles” with 2 Great Medals and 25 Golds

Standing out with two labels and winning the highest honor, the Grand Gold Medal, is Centinari winery, in Cazzago San Martino, which, founded in 2018, has quickly become a benchmark in Franciacorta under the leadership of Paola Togni, together with her children Elisa and Andrea Centinari. But, for Italy, in addition to the two Grand Gold Medals, there were also 25 Gold Medals, confirming the country’s major role in the sparkling wine sector. Nearly a third of the Italian labels in the competition earned a medal, registering a 10% increase compared to the previous edition of the prestigious “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, and, in total, 97 Italian wines were awarded in the 2025 “Sessione Vini Effervescenti” - “Sparkling Wines Session,” held recently in Chișinău, in Moldova: 2 Great Gold Medals, 25 Gold Medals, and 70 Silver Medals is the final “outcome”.

Lombardy shone with Franciacorta DOCG, one of the top Italian sparkling wine denominations, winning both Great Gold Medals reserved to the best vintages in the competition. Both awards went to Centinari, which also earned the title of “Rivelazione Italiana” - “Italian Revelation” of the contest with its Centinari Brut, a 100% Chardonnay aged for 28 months on the wine yeast. It captivated the judges “with precise aromas of lemon cream, buttery elegance, and chalky minerality, offering a taut, fresh, and highly refined sip”. Great Gold Medal also for Dosage Zéro, also 100% Chardonnay which stood out “thanks to its delicate aromas of ripe fruit, vanilla, and a subtle toasted note, with a fresh, balanced, and harmonious palate”. While Veneto reaffirmed its central role with a wide representation of awarded Prosecco DOCG wines, other regions that stood out included Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sicily, South Tyrol, Puglia, and the Marche.

Focus - “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles” - “Sparkling Wines Session” 2025: Italian winners (Grand Gold Medal and Gold Medal)

Grand Gold Medal

Centinari Brut, Franciacorta DOCG - Centinari

Centinari Dosage Zéro, Franciacorta DOCG - Centinari

Gold Medal

Valderustè Extra Brut Millesimato 2024, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg - Divigna

Fior d’Arancio Spumante Enotrium 2024, Colli Euganei Docg - Md

Centinari Satèn Millesimato Brut 2019, Franciacorta Docg - Centinari

Calarosa Spumante Metodo Classico Rosè Brut, Vsq di Puglia - Borgo Turrito

Ribolla Gialla Brut - Cormons

Lagodamare Frizzante 2024 - Casa di Grazia

Chiaromonte Ancestrale Rosè 2019 - Tenute Chiaromonte

Scarano Verdeca Metodo Classico Extra Brut 24 Mesi, Puglia Igt - Scarano Spumanti

Rive di Rolle Extra Brut 2024, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Sui Nui

Bacio della Luna Millesimato Diamond Collection 2024, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Schenk Italia

Ororosso Riserva Dosaggio Zero 2019, Trento Doc - Glv

Torri di Credazzo Cru Millesimato Extra Dry 2024, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Follador

Corvezzo Brut Heritage Collection, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Corvezzo

Valvitis Ribolla Gialla Spumante Brut - C&C

Palici Spumante Bianco Brut 2016, Etna Doc - Barone di Miceli

Bosio Nature Millesimato 2021, Franciacorta Docg - Bosio

Bosio Pas Dosè Riserva Girolamo Bosio 2017, Francicorta Docg - Bosio

Mionetto Brut Luxury Collection, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Mionetto

Ribolla Gialla Brut Nature - Scolaris

Fattoria Conca d’Oro Extra Dry 2024, Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene Docg - Conca d’Oro

Battista II° di Lorenzonetto Mauro Ribolla Gialla Extra Dry Millesimato 2024, Vsq di Friuli Venezia Giulia - Battista II°

Spumante Dosaggio 0 Enrico 2012, Vsq di Lombardia - Ricchi

595 Metodo Classico Chardonnay - Colomba Bianca

Metodo Classico Riserva Dosaggio Zero 80 Mesi S.l. 2014, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante - Casaleta

Borgo delle Rose Ribolla Gialla, Vsg di Friuli Venezia Giulia - Cimolai

