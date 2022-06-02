Italian technology in the vineyard, told at Enovitis in Campo, in Ca’ Bolani, Friuli

There is plenty of Italian technology in the world’s vineyards, with exports, that of agricultural and viticultural machinery, worth 1 billion euros. And whose evolutions and progress will be the focus of “Enovitis in campo”, the Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) event, staged on 23-24 at Tenuta Ca’ Bolani (Zonin 1821 group), in Cervignano del Friuli. With a special eye on the “green” theme, with the novelty of the demonstration organic vineyard, in collaboration with FederBio Servizi, and the focus dedicated to innovation and robotics for increasingly precise and less impactful vine cultivation.

“The Italian leadership in the field of enology and viticulture is also reflected in its machinery”, said the secretary general of Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), Paolo Castelletti, “a sector that, in the last two years, has seen its export market grow by 1/3, thanks also to a very strong acceleration in the last year (+25%). At “Enovitis in campo”, all the news of a healthy sector that counts on development of technological research among the most important in the world”.

Sprayers nebulizers, motor hoes, and pruning machines, but above all small-sized and low-power tractors made in Italy (where the turnover of the viticulture sector accounts for 40%-50% of the total), recorded a real commercial boom abroad in 2021, starting with the European Union markets that account for more than 70% of cross-border sales. France, with trend growth in orders in 2021 of more than 36% and a counter value of 144 million euros, is confirmed as the world's top market for demand for Italian tractors with power from 37Kw to 75 Kw, followed by Germany (+24%), Spain (+55%) and Austria (+49%). Among the top increases, Slovenia (+111%) doubles its orders, while in non-EU countries market growth is confirmed in South Africa (+46%), Chile (+84%) and Israel (+63%). The trend in U.S. demand is stable.

At Ca’ Bolani, in Friuli, there is also space for robotics applied to viticulture with the thematic area “Robot & Automation”: “Technological progress”, explains Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) again, “has made it possible to develop machines and equipment capable not only of carrying out several operations at the same time and transmitting the data obtained but also of relating to the vineyard autonomously. Robots, then, that complete their tasks without requiring human support. Several purposes of the machines that will be presented at Enovitis, from canopy care to soil care, through pesticide treatments carried out with electrically powered sprayers to innovative germicidal ultraviolet ray technologies”. All this, in a great garden of biodiversity such as the Ca’ Bolani Estate, which represents the most important vineyard extension in northern Italy, with a total area of 890 hectares, 570 of which are planted with vines, made up of a mosaic of more than 10 varieties of both native and international grape varieties.

